Acceleron Pharma Announces First Patient Treated In Phase 2 Trial Of ACE-083 In Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical
company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of
innovative therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases, today
announced that the first patient has been treated in a Phase 2 clinical
trial of ACE-083, the Company’s locally acting muscle agent, for the
treatment of patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD).
“ACE-083 has
generated a strong data set in both preclinical and clinical trials to
date. Our understanding of its novel mechanism of action suggests that
ACE-083 may become an important new treatment for FSHD patients with
muscle weakness that negatively affects their strength and functional
abilities.”
“We are excited to start our first Phase 2 trial for ACE-083,” said
Matthew Sherman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Acceleron. “ACE-083 has
generated a strong data set in both preclinical and clinical trials to
date. Our understanding of its novel mechanism of action suggests that
ACE-083 may become an important new treatment for FSHD patients with
muscle weakness that negatively affects their strength and functional
abilities.”
The two-part Phase 2 clinical trial is designed to evaluate ACE-083 in
FSHD patients with muscle weakness in either the tibialis anterior, a
muscle in the lower leg involved in foot flexion, or the biceps. Part 1
is an open-label, dose-escalation study of ACE-083 administered by
intramuscular injection once every three weeks in up to 36 patients to
evaluate safety and increases in muscle volume over a three-month
treatment period. Part 2 is a randomized, double-blind,
placebo-controlled study using the optimal dose level selected in Part
1. Up to 40 patients will be randomized to receive either placebo or
ACE-083 administered by intramuscular injection once every three weeks
and evaluated for increases in muscle volume, strength, function and
safety over a three-month treatment period.
For additional information on this clinical trial, please visit clinicaltrials.gov,
identifier NCT02927080.
About ACE-083
ACE-083 is a therapeutic candidate that acts as a ligand trap for
members in the transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-ß) superfamily
involved in the regulation of muscle mass and strength. ACE-083 has been
designed to increase muscle mass and strength selectively in the muscles
into which the drug is administered. Acceleron is developing ACE-083 for
diseases such as facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy in which
improved muscle strength in a specific set of muscles may provide a
clinical benefit.
About Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD)
FSHD is a rare genetic myopathy affecting approximately 19,000 people in
the United States for which there are no approved treatments. The
primary clinical phenotype of FSHD is debilitating skeletal muscle
deterioration and weakness. The symptoms of FSHD develop in a descending
pattern starting with the face and upper body to the lower body and
progressing in a "muscle by muscle" fashion. The disease is typically
diagnosed by the presence of a characteristic pattern of muscle weakness
and other clinical symptoms, as well as through genetic testing.
About Acceleron
Acceleron is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the
discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics
to treat serious and rare diseases. Its pioneering research platform
leverages the powerful biology behind the body’s ability to rebuild and
repair its own cells and tissues. This approach to drug discovery has
generated four therapeutic candidates that are currently in clinical
trials. The Company’s lead therapeutic candidate, luspatercept, is being
evaluated in Phase 3 studies for the treatment of the hematologic
diseases, myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and beta-thalassemia under a
global partnership with Celgene Corp. Acceleron is also advancing
clinical programs in the fields of oncology and neuromuscular diseases
and has a comprehensive preclinical research effort targeting fibrotic
and other serious diseases.
For more information, please visit www.acceleronpharma.com.
Follow Acceleron on social media: @AcceleronPharma and
LinkedIn.
Acceleron Pharma Inc.
Todd James, IRC, 617-649-9393
Senior
Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
or
Media:
BMC
Communications
Brad Miles, 646-513-3125