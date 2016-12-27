Pfizer (PFE) Completes Acquisition Of Small Molecule Anti-Infective Business From AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of the development and commercialization rights to AstraZeneca’s late-stage small molecule anti-infective business, primarily outside the United States. The agreement includes the commercialization and development rights to the newly approved EU drug Zavicefta™ (ceftazidime-avibactam), the marketed agents Merrem™/Meronem™ (meropenem) and Zinforo™ (ceftaroline fosamil), and the clinical development assets aztreonam-avibactam (ATM-AVI) and CXL. Zavicefta specifically addresses certain multi-drug resistant Gram-negative infections, including those resistant to carbapenem antibiotics, one of the most significant unmet medical needs in bacterial infections treated with hospital anti-infectives.

“The addition of AstraZeneca’s complementary small molecule anti-infectives portfolio enhances our global expertise and offerings in an increasingly important area of therapeutics that addresses the public health needs of patients and healthcare professionals. Additionally this acquisition is an example of how we are focusing our investments to drive sustainable revenue growth potential for our Essential Health business,” said John Young, group president, Pfizer Essential Health.

(ceftaroline fosamil) Zinforo was launched in October 2012 and is an intravenous cephalosporin antibiotic intended for use as a monotherapy in the treatment of adult patients with complicated skin and soft tissue infections (cSSTI) or community-acquired pneumonia (CAP). Zinforo is bactericidal and works by binding to and inhibiting penicillin-binding proteins (PBPs). Zinforo has been designed with a specific and novel mode of action which contributes to its bactericidal activity against the common causative pathogens of cSSTI, and shows a high affinity for particular PBPs in MRSA in cSSTI and Streptococcus pneumoniae in CAP. Zinforo has now been approved in 52 markets and launched in 32 markets. Pfizer holds the global rights to commercialize Zinforo, with the exception of North America (U.S. and Canada) and Japan, where the rights are held by Allergan Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, respectively. Zavicefta

(CAZ-AVI) Zavicefta (ceftazidime-avibactam) is a combination antibiotic that has been developed to treat serious Gram-negative bacterial infections. It consists of a combination of avibactam and ceftazidime – a third generation antipseudomonal cephalosporin with a well-established efficacy and safety profile. Avibactam is a first-in-class broad-spectrum ß-lactamase inhibitor, which protects ceftazidime against degradation by Class A, C and some D, ß-lactamases. The addition of avibactam to ceftazidime protects ceftazidime from breakdown by ß-lactamases. Zavicefta offers a differentiated profile versus existing treatment options in serious Gram-negative infections through its coverage of a broad range of species of Enterobacteriaceae including those that produce extended-spectrum beta-lactamase and Klebsiella pneumonia carbapenemase, together with activity against difficult-to-treat P. aeruginosa. Pfizer holds the global rights to commercialize Zavicefta, with the exception of North America (U.S. and Canada), where the rights are held by Allergan. Merrem/Meronem

(meropenem) Merrem/Meronem is a carbapenem anti-bacterial used for the treatment of serious infections in hospitalised patients. Meronem is a broad spectrum agent indicated for the treatment of a wide variety of serious bacterial infections in adults and children, including pneumonia, community acquired pneumonia and nosocomial pneumonia; broncho-pulmonary infections in cystic fibrosis; complicated urinary tract infections; complicated intra-abdominal infections; intra- and post-partum infections; complicated skin and soft tissue infections; and acute bacterial meningitis in adults and children over 3 months of age. In the U.S., Merrem is indicated as single agent therapy for the treatment of intra-abdominal infections and bacterial meningitis when caused by susceptible strains of the designated microorganisms in adult and pediatric patients. Pfizer holds the global rights to commercialize Merrem, with the exception of Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and Hong Kong where the rights are held by Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. ATM-AVI ATM-AVI is a bactericidal, injectable combination of aztreonam (ATM) and a ß-lactamase inhibitor, avibactam (AVI, NXL104), which is in development for the treatment of life-threatening Gram-negative bacterial infections caused by multi-drug resistant (MDR) strains, including infections caused by metallo-beta-lactamase (MBL)-producing pathogens. ATM-AVI has the potential to be a replacement for, or alternative to, existing antibacterial agents, including colistin and tigecycline. ATM-AVI has completed its Phase I studies and is currently in Phase II development. Pfizer holds the global rights to commercialize ATM-AVI, with the exception of North America (U.S. and Canada), where the rights are held by Allergan. CXL CXL is a novel, injectable bactericidal ß-lactam/ß-lactamase inhibitor combination of ceftaroline fosamil (marketed as Zinforo in AstraZeneca markets), a next-generation cephalosporin with activity against multidrug-resistant Gram-positive and common enteric Gram-negative pathogens, and avibactam (AVI, NXL104), a potent ß-lactamase inhibitor that inhibits Ambler Class A (including ESBL producers and KPC carbapenemases), Class C (Amp C) ß-lactamase enzymes, and some Class D ß-lactamase enzymes. Pfizer holds the global rights to commercialize CXL, with the exception of North America (U.S. and Canada), where the rights are held by Allergan.

