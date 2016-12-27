CSRA's DynPort Vaccine Company LLC To Help Advance Medical Products For The NIAID

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Dec. 27, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- CSRA Inc.'s (NYSE: CSRA) wholly-owned subsidiary, DynPort Vaccine Company LLC (DVC), received a multiple-award, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract to manage a variety of medical product development initiatives for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). CSRA's DynPort Vaccine Company is one of four awardees to receive the IDIQ valued up to $159 million, with a period of performance of up to 10 years.

Under the contract, the company will develop manufacturing processes and analytical test methods, perform product characterization, conduct manufacturing following current good manufacturing practices (cGMP) and provide regulatory services to support the development of new therapies to treat infectious diseases. NIAID is part of the National Institutes of Health and focuses on understanding, treating and preventing infectious, immunologic and allergic diseases that impact our nation and the world.

"DVC has been successfully conducting product development for government agencies for nearly 20 years," said Gary S. Nabors, Ph.D., President, DynPort Vaccine Company LLC. "Together with our teaming partners, we have the talent and experience base to conduct the wide array of medical product development activities needed by our customer. NIAID has been at the forefront of implementing new therapies, vaccines, diagnostic tests and other technologies that have improved the lives of millions of people around the world and we are honored to support their efforts."

This project will be funded in whole or in part with Federal funds from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, under contract No. HHSN272201600005I.

About CSRA Inc.

Every day CSRA (NYSE: CSRA) makes a difference in how the government serves our country and our citizens. We deliver a broad range of innovative, cloud-enabled, next-generation IT solutions and professional services to help our customers modernize their legacy systems, protect their applications, infrastructure, and assets and improve the effectiveness and efficiency of mission-critical functions for our warfighters and our citizens. Our 18,000 employees understand that success is a matter of perseverance, courage, adaptability and experience. CSRA is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia. To learn more about CSRA, visit www.csra.com.

Forward-looking Statements

All statements in this press release and in all future press releases that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements represent CSRA's intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs, including statements about network and asset protection and improving mission-critical functions. The forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of CSRA. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements. For a written description of these factors, see the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in CSRA's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings. CSRA disclaims any intention or obligation to update these forward-looking statements whether as a result of subsequent event or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/csras-dynport-vaccine-company-to-help-advance-medical-products-for-the-national-institute-of-allergy-and-infectious-diseases-300383366.html

SOURCE CSRA Inc.