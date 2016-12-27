BioCardia Receives Another U.S. Patent Covering A Method Of Treating Heart Attack Tissue Damage With A Patient’s Own Progenitor Cells, Providing Further Protection To Phase III CardiAMP Program

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioCardia®,
Inc. [OTC: BCDA], a leader in the development of comprehensive
solutions for cardiovascular regenerative therapies, with clinical
programs in heart failure and sub-acute infarction, today announced the
issuance of United States Patent No. 9,517,199 relating to a method of
delivering cells to patients who have chronic myocardial infarcts. This
new patent follows United States Patent No. 9,504,642, issued to
BioCardia two weeks ago. Dr. Peter Altman, CEO of BioCardia: “We are
pleased to have obtained this additional new patent which provides
further protection around our CardiAMP program. Our patent strategy is
to pursue protection around our active programs where we are investing
our resources.”
About BioCardia®:
BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in San Carlos, CA, is developing
regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular disease. CardiAMP®
and CardiALLO® cell therapies are the company’s
biotherapeutic product candidates in clinical development. The Company's
current products include the Helix™ transendocardial delivery system and
the Morph® steerable guide and sheath catheter portfolio.
BioCardia also partners with other biotherapeutic companies to provide
its Helix systems and clinical support to their programs studying
therapies for the treatment of heart failure, chronic myocardial
ischemia and acute myocardial infarction.
Forward Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is
defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such
forward-looking statements include, among other things, the anticipated
timeline for commencement of our Phase III trial, the number of centers
at which we will enroll patients and the product development timelines
of our competitors. Actual results could differ from those projected in
any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors
include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with
launching clinical trials and developing new products or technologies,
unexpected expenditures and overall market conditions. These
forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press
release, and BioCardia assumes no obligation to update the
forward-looking statements.