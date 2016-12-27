BioCardia Receives Another U.S. Patent Covering A Method Of Treating Heart Attack Tissue Damage With A Patient’s Own Progenitor Cells, Providing Further Protection To Phase III CardiAMP Program

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioCardia®, Inc. [OTC: BCDA], a leader in the development of comprehensive solutions for cardiovascular regenerative therapies, with clinical programs in heart failure and sub-acute infarction, today announced the issuance of United States Patent No. 9,517,199 relating to a method of delivering cells to patients who have chronic myocardial infarcts. This new patent follows United States Patent No. 9,504,642, issued to BioCardia two weeks ago. Dr. Peter Altman, CEO of BioCardia: “We are pleased to have obtained this additional new patent which provides further protection around our CardiAMP program. Our patent strategy is to pursue protection around our active programs where we are investing our resources.”

About BioCardia®:

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in San Carlos, CA, is developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular disease. CardiAMP® and CardiALLO® cell therapies are the company’s biotherapeutic product candidates in clinical development. The Company's current products include the Helix™ transendocardial delivery system and the Morph® steerable guide and sheath catheter portfolio. BioCardia also partners with other biotherapeutic companies to provide its Helix systems and clinical support to their programs studying therapies for the treatment of heart failure, chronic myocardial ischemia and acute myocardial infarction.

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the anticipated timeline for commencement of our Phase III trial, the number of centers at which we will enroll patients and the product development timelines of our competitors. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with launching clinical trials and developing new products or technologies, unexpected expenditures and overall market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and BioCardia assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements.