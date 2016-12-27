DNAnexus Powers Large-Scale Precision Medicine Study

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DNAnexus Inc., the global leader in genome informatics and data
management, today announced that its cloud-based translational medicine
platform was utilized in two important studies reporting data from the
DiscovEHR collaboration between Geisinger Health System (GHS) and the
Regeneron Genetics Center (RGC). These large-scale studies, which were
published today in the journal Science, combined genomic data
with electronic health records of more than 50,000 people and highlight
the clinical and research value of integrating genetic and phenotypic
data.
“The idea of integrating genetic and phenotypic data to advance science
and help patients has found palpable expression in the DiscovEHR
program, powered by the DNAnexus translational medicine platform,” said
David A. Shaywitz, MD, PhD, chief medical officer of DNAnexus. “It’s
thrilling to see what can be accomplished when audacious champions
commit their organizations to ambitious goals, and we’re privileged at
DNAnexus to provide the platform capabilities that enable the vision to
be implemented, science to be advanced, and improved care to be
delivered.”
Next-generation sequencing technologies have reduced the cost and
increased the speed of DNA sequencing to the point where genome
informatics is often the bottleneck. To address this issue, the DNAnexus
translational medicine platform allows the RGC to analyze a massive
volume of raw sequencing data rapidly and economically, enabling the
processing of samples from more than 1,000 patients per week and the
sharing of data easily and safely with collaborators such as GHS. The
platform also provides a secure environment where genetic data can be
combined with de-identified clinical data, paving the way for novel
scientific insights.
“These studies are a powerful example of how the DNAnexus platform is
employed as the proven option at scale by organizations and consortia
globally to integrate data, enable collaboration, and accelerate
discovery,” said Richard Daly, chief executive officer of DNAnexus.
Genomic data from these patients, all members of the Geisinger MyCode
Community Health Initiative, have been linked to corresponding
de-identified electronic health records, enabling the discovery of
clinical associations supporting new and existing therapeutic targets.
To date, 126,000 GHS patients have consented to participate in the
MyCode initiative. Of those, 50,726 have had their exomes sequenced
through the organization’s collaboration with RGC and analyzed on the
DNAnexus translational platform. More than 200 patients –where
disease-causing variants were found– have had results returned to them
so far. These results were verified by an independent, certified lab and
the results were delivered via established medical protocols. DNAnexus
first deployed this secure translational platform in 2015 which enabled
the combination and integrated analysis of genotypic and phenotypic data
at scale.
The two publications can be accessed via the Science website:
“Distribution
and clinical impact of functional variants in 50,726 whole-exome
sequences from the DiscovEHR study” (DOI: 10.1126/science.aaf6814)
“Genetic
identification of familial hypercholesterolemia within a single U.S.
health care system” (DOI: 10.1126/science.aaf7000)
