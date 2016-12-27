Genervon Release: ALS And Alzheimer’s Disease Bioinformatics Reports Confirm GM6’s Role As Regulator Of Disease-Relevant Pathways

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genervon Biopharmaceuticals LLC ("Genervon") reported today that in advance of the upcoming JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco in January it will publish the confidential list of genes associated with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) (89 genes) and Alzheimer’s disease (84 genes) that are modulated by GM6 to potentially bring homeostasis to these progressive, incurable and fatal neurodegenerative diseases.

GM6 is modeled upon an endogenous embryonic-stage motoneuronotrophic factor regulator that controls differentiation and development of the human nervous system while further potentially monitoring distress signals and coordinating responses to restore homeostasis. GM6 binds specifically to the beta sub-unit of the tyrosine kinase of the Insulin Receptors, IGF1 Receptors and IGF2 Receptors, to activate the monitoring and repair mechanism in the brain. GM6 has been demonstrated to be safe in phase 1 and three phase 2 trials (ALS, PD and Ischemic Stroke).

Most, if not all, ALS and Alzheimer’s disease clinical trials have failed because conventional drug design has narrowly focused only on single targets believed to be associated with ALS or AD pathogenesis. Genervon has now shown that GM6 modulates 89 ALS-associated genes by at least twofold along with 84 AD-associated genes. These genes were associated with a diverse set of pathways and disease-associated processes that are consistent with our unique multi-target drug design strategy based upon an endogenous regulator.

Genervon’s ALS poster is now available online showing the 89 ALS-associated genes that are modulated by GM6:

https://f1000research.com/posters/5-2836.

Genervon’s AD poster is now available online showing the 84 AD-associated genes that are modulated by GM6:

https://f1000research.com/posters/5-2915

Genervon discovered and developed GM6 for a range of neurological disorders with a primary focus on neurodegenerative diseases including Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson's disease (PD), Muscular Dystrophy (MS), Huntington Disease (HD) and Alzheimer's disease (AD). Genervon is planning a phase 3 clinical trial for ALS in 2017.

Genervon welcomes inquiries regarding partnership opportunities, licensing, and clinical trial cooperation inquiries. For further information, click the following links: rnd@genervon.com, licensing@genervon.com, investment@genervon.com