Genervon Release: ALS And Alzheimer’s Disease Bioinformatics Reports Confirm GM6’s Role As Regulator Of Disease-Relevant Pathways

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genervon Biopharmaceuticals LLC ("Genervon") reported today that in
advance of the upcoming JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco
in January it will publish the confidential list of genes associated
with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) (89 genes) and Alzheimer’s
disease (84 genes) that are modulated by GM6 to potentially bring
homeostasis to these progressive, incurable and fatal neurodegenerative
diseases.
GM6 is modeled upon an endogenous embryonic-stage motoneuronotrophic
factor regulator that controls differentiation and development of the
human nervous system while further potentially monitoring distress
signals and coordinating responses to restore homeostasis. GM6 binds
specifically to the beta sub-unit of the tyrosine kinase of the Insulin
Receptors, IGF1 Receptors and IGF2 Receptors, to activate the monitoring
and repair mechanism in the brain. GM6 has been demonstrated to be safe
in phase 1 and three phase 2 trials (ALS, PD and Ischemic Stroke).
Most, if not all, ALS and Alzheimer’s disease clinical trials have
failed because conventional drug design has narrowly focused only on
single targets believed to be associated with ALS or AD pathogenesis.
Genervon has now shown that GM6 modulates 89 ALS-associated genes by at
least twofold along with 84 AD-associated genes. These genes were
associated with a diverse set of pathways and disease-associated
processes that are consistent with our unique multi-target drug design
strategy based upon an endogenous regulator.
Genervon’s ALS poster is now available online showing the 89
ALS-associated genes that are modulated by GM6:
https://f1000research.com/posters/5-2836.
Genervon’s AD poster is now available online showing the 84
AD-associated genes that are modulated by GM6:
https://f1000research.com/posters/5-2915
Genervon discovered and developed GM6 for a range of neurological
disorders with a primary focus on neurodegenerative diseases including
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson's disease (PD), Muscular
Dystrophy (MS), Huntington Disease (HD) and Alzheimer's disease (AD).
Genervon is planning a phase 3 clinical trial for ALS in 2017.
Genervon welcomes inquiries regarding partnership opportunities,
licensing, and clinical trial cooperation inquiries. For further
information, click the following links: rnd@genervon.com,
licensing@genervon.com, investment@genervon.com