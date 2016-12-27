Rasna Therapeutics (ATVM) Closes Private Placement Of $2 Million

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rasna Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:RASP), a development stage biotechnology
company focused on the development of cancer drugs, today announced that
it has closed a private placement to accredited investors of an
aggregate 3,366,667 shares of common stock at $0.60 per share for gross
proceeds of $2.02 million. The Company intends to use the proceeds for
clinical development and working capital.
About Rasna Therapeutics, Inc.
Rasna Therapeutics, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company
focused primarily on the development of drug candidates for leukemia and
lymphoma. Abnormal epigenetic modification is recognized to play an
important role in the pathogenesis of acute myeloid leukemia (AML),
leading to silencing of genes involved in tumor suppression and cellular
reproduction. Rasna’s focus on inhibition of lysine specific
demethylase-1 (LSD1), an enzyme involved in epigenetic control,
represents a promising and novel approach towards AML. Rasna has
developed novel irreversible and reversible LSD1 regulators that have
shown appropriate effects on the LSD1 gene in-vitro and in IND-enabling
pre-clinical studies.
Rasna Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is
defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
regarding the research, development and commercialization of
pharmaceutical products. Such forward-looking statements are based on
current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties,
including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and
could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from
current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed.
Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated
together with the many uncertainties that affect Rasna Therapeutics’
business and Rasna Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to publicly
update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new
information, future events, or otherwise.