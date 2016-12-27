NIPTE Is Partner In Newly Announced National Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Institute

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Institute for Pharmaceutical Technology and Education, Inc. (NIPTE) is part of the newly created public-private partnership called National Institute for Innovation of Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL). Its formation was announced by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker on December 16, 2016. NIIMBL is led by the University of Delaware and includes some 150 private companies, academic institutions, and non-profit organizations across the nation. It is supported by a $70 million grant from U.S. Department of Commerce and an initial investment of $129 million from participating organizations. Its goal is to accelerate biopharmaceutical manufacturing innovation and educate and train a world-leading biopharmaceutical manufacturing workforce, fundamentally advancing U.S. competitiveness in this industry.

The participating NIPTE team, currently comprised of six member institutions (Universities of Connecticut, Kentucky, Kansas, Texas, Iowa, and Wisconsin), is a Tier 1 partner in NIIMBL. It will hold a seat on the Institute’s Governance Board and will play a major role in its initiatives primarily focusing on biopharmaceutical formulations and product development, and FDA regulatory science. The team will work in close collaboration with three other NIPTE member institutions, Purdue University, University of Maryland, and the University of Minnesota, which are Tier 1 partners alongside NIPTE.

“We are extremely pleased that advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing is now part of the Manufacturing USA network,” said Dr. Vadim J. Gurvich, executive director of NIPTE and research associate professor at the University of Minnesota. “NIIMBL’s leadership has put together a very impressive partnership that will make a significant impact on biopharmaceutical manufacturing in this nation. As a key member, we will contribute to both research and education. For example, our Center of Excellence in Pharmaceutical Formulations will be a natural partner in NIIMBL.”

NIPTE is a 501(c)(3) non-profit academic organization with the mission to improve human health through multi-university collaborative research advancing quality, safety, affordability, and speed to market of medicines. It is comprised of 15 top schools of pharmacy, chemical and pharmaceutical engineering, and one medical school. Current members are Duquesne University, Illinois Institute of Technology, Long Island University, Purdue University, Rutgers University, University of Connecticut, University of Iowa, University of Kansas, University of Kentucky, University of Maryland, University of Michigan, University of Minnesota, University of Puerto Rico, University of Rochester Medical Center, University of Texas, and University of Wisconsin.