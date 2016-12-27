NIPTE Is Partner In Newly Announced National Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Institute

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Institute for Pharmaceutical Technology and Education, Inc.
(NIPTE) is part of the newly created public-private partnership called
National Institute for Innovation of Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals
(NIIMBL). Its formation was announced by U.S. Secretary of Commerce
Penny Pritzker on December 16, 2016. NIIMBL is led by the University of
Delaware and includes some 150 private companies, academic institutions,
and non-profit organizations across the nation. It is supported by a $70
million grant from U.S. Department of Commerce and an initial investment
of $129 million from participating organizations. Its goal is to
accelerate biopharmaceutical manufacturing innovation and educate and
train a world-leading biopharmaceutical manufacturing workforce,
fundamentally advancing U.S. competitiveness in this industry.
The participating NIPTE team, currently comprised of six member
institutions (Universities of Connecticut, Kentucky, Kansas, Texas,
Iowa, and Wisconsin), is a Tier 1 partner in NIIMBL. It will hold a seat
on the Institute’s Governance Board and will play a major role in its
initiatives primarily focusing on biopharmaceutical formulations and
product development, and FDA regulatory science. The team will work in
close collaboration with three other NIPTE member institutions, Purdue
University, University of Maryland, and the University of Minnesota,
which are Tier 1 partners alongside NIPTE.
“We are extremely pleased that advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing is
now part of the Manufacturing USA network,” said Dr. Vadim J. Gurvich,
executive director of NIPTE and research associate professor at the
University of Minnesota. “NIIMBL’s leadership has put together a very
impressive partnership that will make a significant impact on
biopharmaceutical manufacturing in this nation. As a key member, we will
contribute to both research and education. For example, our Center of
Excellence in Pharmaceutical Formulations will be a natural partner in
NIIMBL.”
NIPTE is a 501(c)(3) non-profit academic organization with the mission
to improve human health through multi-university collaborative research
advancing quality, safety, affordability, and speed to market of
medicines. It is comprised of 15 top schools of pharmacy, chemical and
pharmaceutical engineering, and one medical school. Current members are
Duquesne University, Illinois Institute of Technology, Long Island
University, Purdue University, Rutgers University, University of
Connecticut, University of Iowa, University of Kansas, University of
Kentucky, University of Maryland, University of Michigan, University of
Minnesota, University of Puerto Rico, University of Rochester Medical
Center, University of Texas, and University of Wisconsin.