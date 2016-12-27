|
TruTag Technologies Appoints Michael Bartholomeusz As CEO
12/27/2016 10:08:07 AM
Seasoned chief executive with successes in technology commercialization
joins TruTag’s leadership
EMERYVILLE, CALIFORNIA - December 22, 2016 — TruTag Technologies, Inc., a leader in product authentication, brand security, and data intelligence solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Michael Bartholomeusz as its Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2017. Dr. Bartholomeusz will also be joining the Board of Directors on January 1st.
With over 20 years of industry experience in advanced materials and commercializing technology products, Dr. Bartholomeusz brings a wealth of experience to TruTag with a successful track record of managing emerging growth companies to commercial expansion and exit. He joins TruTag from HZO, Inc., the leader in thin film solutions protecting electronics from liquids and corrosives; where he transitioned the company from pre-revenue to broad scale commercialization, building a global brand adopted by Fortune 500 consumer electronic OEMs. Prior to HZO, Inc., Dr. Bartholomeusz served as CEO and Co-Founder of AQT Solar, a disruptive producer of thin-film solar cell renewable energy products, and EVP of WC Heraeus, a large global technology company active in the electronics, automotive, chemical and telecommunication industries; where he grew their thin film materials division from single-digit market participation to over 50% market share leadership in under 5 years.
Dr. Bartholomeusz also has extensive experience in Asia, from setting up sales and manufacturing operations to penetrating and growing domestic markets, as well as leading multiple successful joint ventures and acquisitions. An accomplished technologist, he has over 25 granted and pending patents and is widely published in leading peer reviewed journals. He sat on the Board of SunEdison Semiconductor (Nasdaq: SEMI) until their successful sale to GlobalWafers, and is a passionate advocate of innovation sitting on the advisory boards of privately-held high-tech and energy companies. Dr. Bartholomeusz holds a Bachelor’s degree in Physics from the University of California, Santa Cruz, and a M.S. and PhD in Materials Engineering from the University of Virginia.
“I am thrilled to have someone of Michael Bartholomeusz’s caliber and experience taking the helm at TruTag,” said Dr. Hank C.K. Wuh, Chairman of TruTag Technologies. “His success with emerging growth companies and extensive experience, particularly in Asia, makes him a perfect fit for TruTag as we embark on our next phase of growth to transform the digitization of the analog world, and expand our business globally to improve the safety of food, medicine, and other mission critical products.”
“I am looking forward to joining TruTag at this key inflection point in the business,” said Dr. Bartholomeusz, incoming Chief Executive Officer of TruTag Technologies. “Hank and the rest of the extraordinarily talented management team and people at TruTag have built an amazing company and I have been very impressed with the progress they have made to-date. TruTag has developed a unique and broadly applicable technology platform with significant and far-reaching business potential.”
Dr. Bartholomeusz will be located in TruTag’s Emeryville, California offices.
About TruTag Technologies
TruTag Technologies, Inc. is a leader in product authentication, brand security, and data intelligence solutions. The TruTag® platform addresses the $1 trillion global challenge of counterfeit, diverted and adulterated products that impacts the pharmaceutical, life sciences, art and collectibles, food, electronics, industrial, and consumer goods industries. TruTag® microtags are edible, inert, covert, and can seamlessly integrate information into the very fabric of a product, independent of packaging and labels. TruTag is able to extend the Internet of Things (IoT) to a plethora of new, non-web-connected objects and products, and are read using handheld imagers programmed to authenticate a product’s provenance information.
TruTag Technologies has been recognized by the Edison Awards, Fast Company, R&D 100, and was selected a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum as one of the most influential technology companies in the world. Learn more at www.TruTags.com.
