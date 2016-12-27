|
Creative Biolabs Announced Phage Display Technology For Anti-membrane Protein Antibody Production
12/27/2016 9:57:45 AM
Creative Biolabs updated its phage display technology in order to support the preparation of anti-membrane protein.
Phage display is a revolutionary technique for exhibiting target peptide on the bacteriophage coat protein. It is a key technique in the large-scale screening of protein to protein interaction, including the selection of antibodies against specific antigen. Furthermore, desired antibody could also be produced in large amount by phage display.
Membrane proteins are membrane-associated proteins. They are of important function in signal conduction, cell communication, molecular transportation and energy generation. Their hydrophobic nature makes them hard to be isolated, or difficult to form correct structure in most cases. However, antibodies that can recognize native epitopes on membrane proteins have attracted attention from scientists, and become important tools for membrane protein study.
Creative Biolabs has proprietary technique to greatly increase the affinity between antigen and displayed antibody, and could select and produce the best antibody in a short period. In combination with its Cell-based or Cell-free membrane protein expression system which allows it to express the membrane protein antigen with native conformation,
Creative Biolabs is able to produce high quality antibodies targeting membrane protein. Cell-based membrane protein system developed by Creative Biolabs is aiming to overcome the shortcomings in membrane protein production. The expression system is highly dynamic for the multiple options of host organisms, including bacteria, yeast, insect cell line and mammalian cell line, which satisfies a wide range of demands. Its cell-free expression system has the advantages of high purity of target protein, rapid and stable in expression, high yield and good repeatability.
About Creative Biolabs
Creative Biolabs is a custom service provider that has extensive experience in various antibody production and antibody engineering. It is specialized in providing custom biotechnology and pharmaceutical services that cover the full scope of biotechnology needs of early drug discovery and drug development such as antibody purification.
