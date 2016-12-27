 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Week In Review: Beijing's Berry Genomics Valued At $619 Million In Reverse Merger



12/27/2016

Berry Genomics, a Beijing genetic testing company, will IPO via a reverse merger at a $619 million valuation with a Shenzhen-listed company; Harbour BioMed of Shanghai raised $50 million from two China investors and acquired Harbour Antibodies, a Dutch discovery company; TopGene, a two-year-old Guangzhou maker of DNA tests, completed a $14 million Series A funding round led by Matrix Partners China; Vancouver's Angiotech Pharma will be acquired by a consortium led by two China-focused investment firms; IMAB of Shanghai in-licensed Asian rights to an IL-6 antagonist from Ferring Pharma of Switzerland; BeiGene of Beijing treated the first patient in a China Phase I trial of BGB-290, a PARP inhibitor; and Sinovac, a Beijing vaccine maker, will investigate allegations that Weidong Yin, Sinovac's Chairman and CEO, bribed a CFDA official to speed regulatory approval of the company's vaccines.

