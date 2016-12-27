|
Entest Biomedical, Inc. Chairman David Koos Discusses Zander Therapeutics Subsidiary And Future Plans For The Company Moving Into 2017
SAN DIEGO, December 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Entest BioMedical, Inc. (PINKS: ENTB) Chairman & CEO David Koos discussed the Company's plans for 2017 including plans for Zander Therapeutics, Inc., the Company's wholly owned subsidiary.
"Zander Therapeutics Inc. is committed to moving forward with regards to the development and commercialization of intellectual property licensed from Regen BioPharma Inc. (OTCQB: RGBP) encompassing immunotherapy for use in veterinary applications. This includes NR2F6 small molecule applications for treating cancer in dogs and cats as well as for treating arthritis in animals. Given that there are between 15 million to 20 million dogs in the US alone and 50% of all dogs 10 years or older get cancer, a potentially huge market exists for Zander Therapeutics Inc," noted Dr. Koos, the Chairman & CEO of both Entest BioMedical and Zander Therapeutics. On June 23, 2015 Regen Biopharma, Inc. entered into an agreement with Zander Therapeutics, Inc. whereby Regen granted to Zander an exclusive worldwide right and license for the development and commercialization of certain intellectual property controlled by Regen for non-human veterinary therapeutic use for a term of fifteen years.
"Moving into 2017, I am setting goals for our company. These include joint development with Regen BioPharma of the NR2F6 small molecule therapies for treating cancer and arthritis. Regen's interest is purely in human therapies, while Zander Therapeutics is solely focused on veterinary applications. I want to expand our Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) and management team. The Company is currently working on codifying its plans and activities in a new website that should be up shortly so everyone can track its progress." Further stated Dr. Koos, "I believe 2017 should be a year we see great progress in bringing new small molecule therapies for animals within reach."
David Koos also serves as Chairman and Chief Executive officer of Regen BioPharma, Inc.
About Zander Therapeutics Inc.:
Zander Therapeutics is a wholly owned subsidiary of Entest BioMedical Inc. (OTCPink: ENTB), a publicly traded biotechnology company focused on veterinary medicine. The Company seeks to develop small molecule and immune stimulating therapies for veterinary application. Currently, the Company's major interest is in developing small molecule therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in animals.
Disclaimer: This news announcement may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition and other material risks.
