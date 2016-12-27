|
Berry Genomics To Reverse-Merger At A $619 Million Valuation
12/27/2016 9:46:30 AM
Berry Genomics, a Beijing genetic testing company, will IPO via a reverse merger with Chengdu Tianxing Instrument & Meter at a valuation of $619 million on China's Shenzhen market. The transaction was announced in September, but no financial details were disclosed at that time. Tianxing will issue shares to Berry stockholders. Earlier this month, Tianxing said it would sell its assets and debts for $42 million, though it wasn't clear if that was all of the company's current operations.
