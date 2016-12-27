|
Shanghai Syn-The-All Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Has Licensed Scilligence ELN
Shanghai Syn-The-All Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (STA), a subsidiary of WuXi AppTec, has licensed Scilligence ELN (Electronic Laboratory Notebook) as a company-wide platform. This is yet another major collaboration since WuXi AppTec’s Chemistry Service Unit first implemented Scilligence ELN more than 3 years ago.
About Scilligence
Scilligence is a leading innovator of web-based cheminformatics and bioinformatics solutions designed for any device, browser, and platform. Scilligence’s tools enhance the knowledge sharing and productivity of researchers in discovery and development of small molecule and biologic therapeutics.
About WuXi AppTec
WuXi AppTec is a leading global pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and medical device open-access capability and technology platform company with global operations. As an innovation-driven and customer-focused company, WuXi AppTec provides a broad and integrated portfolio of services to help our worldwide customers and partners shorten the discovery and development time and lower the cost of drug and medical device R&D through cost-effective and efficient solutions. With its industry-leading capabilities in small molecule R&D and manufacturing, biologics R&D and manufacturing, cell therapy and gene therapy R&D and manufacturing, medical device testing, and molecular testing and genomics, WuXi platform is enabling more than 2,000 innovative collaborators from more than 30 countries to bring innovative healthcare products to patients, and to fulfill WuXi’s dream that “every drug can be made and every disease can be treated.” Please visit http://www.wuxiapptec.com
About STA
Shanghai SynTheAll Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (STA), a WuXi AppTec company, is a leading small molecule process development and manufacturing capability and technology platform company serving the life science industry, with operations in China and the United States. As a premier Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), STA offers our worldwide partners efficient, flexible and high-quality solutions for small molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and advanced intermediates from preclinical to commercial. For more information, please visit http://www.STApharma.com
