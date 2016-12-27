 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

BeiGene (BGNE) Doses First Patient In China Phase I PARP Trial



12/27/2016 9:08:02 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
BeiGene of Beijing has treated the first patient in China Phase I trial of BGB-290, a PARP inhibitor. The trial will administer BGB-290 to patients with advanced solid tumors. Two and a half years ago, BeiGene started its first trial of the drug in Australia, and it has reported positive early data from the test. One of the primary targets of BGB-290 will be ovarian cancer, and BeiGene also plans to pair the PARP inhibitor with its PD-1 immuno-oncology candidate in future trials.

Read at ChinaBio Today


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 