MannKind (MNKD) Selects Annodyne As Digital AOR; Redesigned AFREZZA.com Site Wins Award
12/27/2016 9:05:39 AM
BLUE BELL, Pa., Dec. 22, 2016 — Annodyne, named digital agency of record for MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) pharmaceuticals in March of this year, recently relaunched an overhauled patient website for AFREZZA® (insulin human). The new AFREZZA.com tells the story of the brand’s INsulin and OUTsulin concept through the use of animated characters. The site also includes a new physician locator tool enabling patients to find healthcare providers who specialize in diabetes care.
Annodyne’s design and development strategy enhanced the site’s user experience (UX) with improved navigation and functionality throughout. As a result, Annodyne won a 2016 award for AFREZZA.com from the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts in the pharmaceutical website category.
For more information on Annodyne, call 215-540-9110 or visit Annodyne.com.
About Annodyne
Founded in 2001, Annodyne Inc. is a suburban Philadelphia full-service marketing agency specializing in customer-centric engagement marketing. The agency serves a wide range of local and national clients across all verticals, including higher education, healthcare and tourism.
