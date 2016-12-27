|
Crescendo Bioscience Release: United Rheumatology Issues Clinical Practice Guidelines And Recommends The Vectra DA Test For Adults With Rheumatoid Arthritis
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 22, 2016 – Crescendo Bioscience, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), today announced that United Rheumatology, a leading professional organization for rheumatologists in the United States with more that 300 members, has added Vectra® DA to its clinical practice guidelines for adults with rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
The guidelines are designed to assist United Rheumatology healthcare professionals in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients with RA to preserve function, optimize the achievement of remission or near remission, improve quality of life, and monitor outcomes in the safest and most cost-effective fashion possible.
“We are very excited that United Rheumatology has recognized the clinical utility of Vectra DA for adults with RA,” said Elena Hitraya, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer, Crescendo Bioscience.
Vectra DA is the first and only multi-biomarker blood test shown to predict radiographic progression in multiple studies. The efficacy of Vectra DA has been demonstrated in more than 20 studies with more than 3,000 patients. The strength of the clinical evidence for Vectra DA has been widely recognized as ~60 percent of practicing rheumatologists have ordered Vectra DA for approximately 300,000 patients in the United States.
About Vectra DA
Vectra DA is the only multi-biomarker blood test for rheumatoid arthritis disease activity that integrates the concentrations of 12 serum proteins associated with RA disease activity into a single objective score, on a scale of 1 to 100, to help physicians make more informed treatment decisions. Vectra DA testing is performed at the Crescendo Bioscience state-of-the-art CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments) facility. Test results are reported to the physician 5 to 7 days from shipping of the specimen to Crescendo Bioscience. Physicians can receive test results via standard mail, by fax or via the private web portal, VectraView. For more information on Vectra DA, please visit: www.Vectra-DA.com.
About Crescendo Bioscience
Crescendo Bioscience, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Myriad Genetics, Inc., is a molecular diagnostics company dedicated to developing and commercializing quantitative blood tests for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and other autoimmune diseases, located in South San Francisco, Calif. Crescendo Bioscience develops quantitative, objective, reproducible blood tests to provide rheumatologists with deeper clinical insight to help enable more effective management of patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit the company website at www.CrescendoBio.com.
About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics Inc., is a leading personalized medicine company dedicated to being a trusted advisor transforming patient lives worldwide with pioneering molecular diagnostics. Myriad discovers and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across six major medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. Myriad is focused on three strategic imperatives: transitioning and expanding its hereditary cancer testing markets, diversifying its product portfolio through the introduction of new products and increasing the revenue contribution from international markets. For more information on how Myriad is making a difference, please visit the Company's website: www.myriad.com.
