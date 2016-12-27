Cogmedix Expands Medical Device Engineering And Manufacturing Space

WORCESTER, Mass., Dec. 27, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogmedix, a wholly owned subsidiary of Coghlin Companies Inc., and a leading medical device engineering and manufacturing services company announced that it is near completion of a renovation project at its Worcester, Massachusetts facility, located at 17 Briden Street. The expansion will increase their medical device manufacturing space by several thousand square feet.

According to Matt Giza, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Cogmedix, "Continued growth of existing customers combined with several new OEM's coming on board to have their products manufactured with us resulted in an initiative to renovate additional space we had in the building. We moved into our current location just over two years ago and the team is very pleased with our second expansion project since then to create additional cGMP manufacturing space."

The new space will help accommodate several new medical device OEM manufacturing opportunities in the medical imaging, robotics, and surgical markets, as well as a new Engineering Lab for the Cogmedix medical product design initiative that is currently under way.

About Cogmedix

Cogmedix is a team of talented Caring Associates that brings OEM medical technology to life. Providing turnkey medical device manufacturing services to a broad range of medical and dental OEMs, Cogmedix delivers high-quality products to market with compliance, competence, and commitment. Cogmedix provides a high level of flexibility in product launch and demand management and aligns itself with innovative companies that maintain similarly high standards in honesty and integrity. Cogmedix is a subsidiary of Coghlin Companies, Inc., a privately held concept-to-commercialization firm spanning four generations. Visit Cogmedix and sign up for the e-Newsletter at www.cogmedix.com.

