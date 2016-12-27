Ohr Pharma (OHRP) Reports Fiscal Year 2016 Financial and Business Results

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohr Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq:OHRP), an ophthalmology research and development company, today reported results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2016.

“Fiscal year 2016 was another highly productive year for Ohr, as we made significant progress in advancing both our lead candidate Squalamine for the treatment of wet AMD as well as our pipeline of sustained release drug candidates,” said Jason Slakter, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Ohr. “Building off the Squalamine phase 2 results, we negotiated an SPA with the FDA in advance of commencing the pivotal phase 3 program. This comprehensive phase 3 program is now underway which, if successful, will position us to bring an innovative, meaningful treatment to market that has the potential to improve vision outcomes beyond current therapies and set a new standard of care in wet AMD.”

Fiscal 2016 and Recent Corporate Highlights

Reached an agreement on a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) with the US FDA on the design of Phase 3 trials for Squalamine lactate ophthalmic solution, 0.2% (“Squalamine”, also known as OHR-102) for patients with wet AMD.

Appointed David M. Brown, MD to serve as the chair of the Steering Committee for the Phase 3 clinical program of Squalamine in wet-AMD.

Closed a public offering of shares of common stock and warrants resulting in net proceeds of approximately $6.9 million.

Fiscal 2016 Clinical and Development Program Highlights

In September, presented new data from the Phase 2 IMPACT study at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS). Subjects with occult CNV <10mm 2 achieved final mean visual acuity outcomes of 71.7 letters with Squalamine combination therapy compared to 67.4 letters with Lucentis® monotherapy. The final mean visual acuity outcomes in the combination therapy group translates to approximately 20/40 vision (Snellen equivalent). This underscores the potential of Squalamine combination therapy to allow patients to reach higher levels of visual function and improve their overall quality of life.

achieved final mean visual acuity outcomes of 71.7 letters with Squalamine combination therapy compared to 67.4 letters with Lucentis® monotherapy. The final mean visual acuity outcomes in the combination therapy group translates to approximately 20/40 vision (Snellen equivalent). This underscores the potential of Squalamine combination therapy to allow patients to reach higher levels of visual function and improve their overall quality of life. In May, presented two posters on the Squalamine Phase 2 IMPACT study and OHR3031 sustained release in vivo studies at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Conference.

In April, commenced enrollment in the Phase 3 clinical development program investigating Squalamine as a treatment to improve visual acuity for patients with wet AMD. The Phase 3 program includes two double-masked, placebo-controlled, multicenter, international studies of Squalamine administered topically twice a day in patients with newly diagnosed wet AMD, in combination with Lucentis ® injections. The primary endpoint in both studies is a measurement of visual acuity gain at nine months, which is the most clinically meaningful endpoint for wet AMD patients. Subjects will be followed to two years for safety.

In November 2015, presented new data from the Phase 2 IMPACT Study in Wet-AMD at American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) Annual Meeting. Data showed that the size of occult CNV at baseline, irrespective of a classic CNV component, was the most important factor in predicting treatment success with the combination of Squalamine plus Lucentis®. This correlation was not seen in the Lucentis® monotherapy group.

Also in November 2015, announced positive preclinical data in proprietary SKS sustained release technology. In an animal model used to evaluate ophthalmic compounds, sustained supratherapeutic levels of active drug were achieved in target ocular tissues at all time points in the study. The results serve as an important validation for the company's SKS sustained release technology which holds the promise of improving the standard of care in a number of ocular conditions.



Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended September 30, 2016

For the year ended September 30, 2016, the Company reported a net loss of approximately $25.8 million, or ($0.82) per share, compared to a net loss of approximately $15.2 million, or ($0.54) per share in the same period of 2015.

For the year ended September 30, 2016, total operating expenses were approximately $24.6 million, consisting of $7.7 million in general and administrative expenses, $16.5 million of research and development expenses, and $1.2 million in depreciation and amortization. This compares to total operating expenses of $17.8 million in the same period of 2015, comprised of approximately $7.5 million in general and administrative expenses, $8.8 million in research and development expenses, and $1.2 million in depreciation and amortization.

At September 30, 2016, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $12.5 million. This compares to cash and equivalents of approximately $28.7 million at September 30, 2015.

On December 7, 2016, the Company sold in a public offering, an aggregate of approximately 3,885,000 shares of its common stock, together with Series A common stock purchase warrants exercisable for up to an aggregate of approximately 1,942,500 shares of common stock and Series B common stock purchase warrants exercisable for up to an aggregate of approximately 3,885,000 shares of common stock. Net proceeds from the offering were approximately $6.9 million, after deducting placement agent fees and estimated offering expenses payable but excluding the proceeds, if any, from the exercise of the Series A and Series B Warrants issued in the offering.

To read full press release, please click here