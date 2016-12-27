|
Flexible Patch With Stainless Steel Microneedles For Safe And Painless Delivery Of Drugs, KTH Royal Institute Of Technology Study
12/27/2016 8:08:19 AM
Scientists at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, Sweden have developed a new flexible microneedle patch that resolves some of the limitations of similar existing devices. Typically, drug delivery patches designed to penetrate only the top layers of skin, as opposed to transdermal devices, are made of a single material. While it’s best to have the base rather soft to achieve optimal contact and comfort, the needles have to be rigid in order to successfully pierce the skin.
comments powered by