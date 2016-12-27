 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Flexible Patch With Stainless Steel Microneedles For Safe And Painless Delivery Of Drugs, KTH Royal Institute Of Technology Study



12/27/2016 8:08:19 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Scientists at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, Sweden have developed a new flexible microneedle patch that resolves some of the limitations of similar existing devices. Typically, drug delivery patches designed to penetrate only the top layers of skin, as opposed to transdermal devices, are made of a single material. While it’s best to have the base rather soft to achieve optimal contact and comfort, the needles have to be rigid in order to successfully pierce the skin.

Read at medgadget


comments powered by Disqus
medgadget
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 