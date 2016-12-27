 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Vanderbilt University Scientists Built Blood-Brain Barrier On-a-Chip To Help Develop Neuro Drugs, Understand Brain Diseases



At Vanderbilt University researchers have developed a mimic of the blood-brain barrier in the form of a microfluidic device. To show a proof-of-concept of this “organ-on-chip” technology, the team studied how inflammation affects the blood-brain barrier continuously for an extended period of time, while previous approaches have only provided discrete snapshots of the process.

