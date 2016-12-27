|
Close To The Bone: Why Manufacturers Are Using PEEK Products
12/27/2016 7:58:58 AM
Today more and more manufacturers of medical products are using PEEK (polyetheretherketone) for bone surgery, but also in areas of traumatology and orthopaedics. Why PEEK? Because this material is biocompatible, inert to body fluids and can be processed relatively easy with high precision micro moulding for individual implants or surgical instruments.
For medical products, PEEK provides a great benefit: It saves weight, allows more design freedom and a greater functional integration, it also scores with X-ray transparency and elasticity which corresponds approximately to bone. At the same time it is a lower cost alternative to Titan the classic implant material, especially when using medical instruments or endoscopes, where the good electrical insulation properties of PEEK come into play.
