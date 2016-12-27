Positive Clinical Utility Results Of Crescendo Bioscience’s Vectra DA Test For Rheumatoid Arthritis Published In The Journal Arthritis & Rheumatology

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 27, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescendo Bioscience, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN), today announced that new data on the use of Vectra® DA test to predict treatment response in patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) published online in the journal Arthritis & Rheumatology.1



“This study highlights the clinical utility of the Vectra DA test to help predict treatment response to biologic and non-biologic therapies in methotrexate incomplete responders,” said Elena Hitraya, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer, Crescendo Bioscience. “These results showed that Vectra DA performed better than clinical and single inflammatory biomarkers at predicting response to non-biological therapy intensification versus anti-TNF (infliximab) therapy. This publication adds to the growing body of data on the use of the Vectra DA test to help individualize treatment plans and improve health outcomes for patients with RA.”

The objective of this study was to evaluate whether the Vectra DA score could be used to predict the optimal choice of second-line treatment for 157 patients with RA who were methotrexate (MTX) incomplete responders (MTX-IR). The findings demonstrated that, in patients with early RA and incomplete response to MTX, the Vectra DA test predicted those who were more likely to respond to treatment with triple therapy versus anti-TNF (infliximab). Specifically, patients with a lower Vectra DA score at three months following treatment with MTX monotherapy were more likely to respond to triple therapy versus MTX+infliximab (88 percent vs. 18 percent, respectively; p=0.006). In contrast, patients who had a high Vectra DA score at three months were more likely to respond to anti-TNF therapy (35 percent vs. 58 percent, respectively; p=0.040). Importantly, the Vectra DA score at three months was a better independent predictor of treatment response at Year 1 than clinical or single inflammatory biomarkers (CRP, ESR) or DAS28). These results demonstrate that Vectra DA could be used to guide biologic or non-biologic treatment decisions for patients with early RA who do not respond to MTX monotherapy in the first three months.

The Vectra DA test is the first and only multi-biomarker blood test validated to measure disease activity in patients with RA. Vectra DA has been evaluated in more than 20 studies with more than 3,000 patients. The value that Vectra DA offers rheumatologists is demonstrated by the fact that 3 out of 4 rheumatologists have ordered Vectra DA for ~300,000 patients in the United States.

Recently, Vectra DA was included in guidelines published by United Rheumatology, and will be evaluated for inclusion in the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) guidelines.

About Vectra® DA

Vectra DA is the only multi-biomarker blood test for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) disease activity that integrates the concentrations of 12 serum proteins associated with RA disease activity into a single objective score, on a scale of 1 to 100, to help physicians make more informed treatment decisions. Vectra DA testing is performed at the Crescendo Bioscience state-of-the-art CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments) facility. Test results are reported to the physician 5 to 7 days from shipping of the specimen to Crescendo Bioscience. Physicians can receive test results via standard mail, by fax or via the private web portal, VectraView. For more information on Vectra DA, please visit: www.Vectra-DA.com.

About Crescendo Bioscience

Crescendo Bioscience, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Myriad Genetics, Inc., is a molecular diagnostics company dedicated to developing and commercializing quantitative blood tests for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and other autoimmune diseases, located in South San Francisco, Calif. Crescendo Bioscience develops quantitative, objective, reproducible blood tests to provide rheumatologists with deeper clinical insight to help enable more effective management of patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit the company website at www.CrescendoBio.com.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Inc., is a leading personalized medicine company dedicated to being a trusted advisor transforming patient lives worldwide with pioneering molecular diagnostics. Myriad discovers and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across six major medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. Myriad is focused on three strategic imperatives: transitioning and expanding its hereditary cancer testing markets, diversifying its product portfolio through the introduction of new products and increasing the revenue contribution from international markets. For more information on how Myriad is making a difference, please visit the Company's website: www.myriad.com.

