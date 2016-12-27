 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Prepping Vaccines Is Only One Way To Prepare For The Next Epidemic



12/27/2016 7:37:45 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
If it feels like we're hearing about new infectious disease outbreaks at an ever faster pace, there's a reason for that.

In "only three years, from '13 to '16, we've had chikungunya in the Caribbean, we've had Ebola in West Africa and now we have Zika in the Americas," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview with CNBC. "That's unusual. We've seen emerging infectious diseases forever; we have them now. We will always have them. But to have a cluster like that is a bit unusual."

Read at CNBC


comments powered by Disqus
CNBC
  		 
Vaccine

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 