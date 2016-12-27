|
Prepping Vaccines Is Only One Way To Prepare For The Next Epidemic
12/27/2016 7:37:45 AM
If it feels like we're hearing about new infectious disease outbreaks at an ever faster pace, there's a reason for that.
In "only three years, from '13 to '16, we've had chikungunya in the Caribbean, we've had Ebola in West Africa and now we have Zika in the Americas," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview with CNBC. "That's unusual. We've seen emerging infectious diseases forever; we have them now. We will always have them. But to have a cluster like that is a bit unusual."
