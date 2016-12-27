|
Beijing Buyers Club? China's Cancer Patients Gamble On Gray Market
12/27/2016 7:34:00 AM
When her father's lung cancer worsened, Yin Min, a 51-year-old financial broker from Shanghai, faced a choice: pay nearly $3,000 a month for an approved drug or pay a fraction of the price for a generic drug not approved for use in China.
Yin, like many families in China, turned to the increasingly popular, unregulated market of online pharmacies, agents and peer groups for drugs.
She bought a generic version of Iressa, not approved for use in China, directly from a manufacturer in India.
