Beijing Buyers Club? China's Cancer Patients Gamble On Gray Market

When her father's lung cancer worsened, Yin Min, a 51-year-old financial broker from Shanghai, faced a choice: pay nearly $3,000 a month for an approved drug or pay a fraction of the price for a generic drug not approved for use in China.Yin, like many families in China, turned to the increasingly popular, unregulated market of online pharmacies, agents and peer groups for drugs.She bought a generic version of Iressa, not approved for use in China, directly from a manufacturer in India.