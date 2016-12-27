 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

3 Pharma Companies Named to List of Worst Performing Stocks for 2016



12/27/2016 7:25:56 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
As investors scout out promising stocks to buy in the new year, U.S. News & World Report looks back on the worst performing stocks of 2016.

Here are three drug companies that made this year's list.

1. Valeant Pharmaceuticals (Laval, Canada)

Valeant's shares are down more than 80 percent on the year, making it the worst performing mid- to large-capitalization stock in the entire market, according to the report.

Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 