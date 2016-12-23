Another Delay, Aerie (AERI) Now Expects to Resubmit Rhopressa NDA Filing in Q1 2017

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI), a clinical-stage
pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and
commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of
glaucoma and other diseases of the eye, today reported that it has been
notified by its third party manufacturing vendor that the manufacturing
line related to RhopressaTM in their Tampa, Florida facility
will not be ready for pre-approval inspection by the FDA until the end
of February 2017. In October 2016, the RhopressaTM NDA (New
Drug Application) was withdrawn due to the contract drug product
manufacturer not being prepared for pre-approval inspection by the FDA.
The contract drug product manufacturer had previously advised Aerie and
the FDA that it expected to be prepared for FDA inspection in January
2017. The delay apparently does not result from any new findings, but
rather additional time needed to complete validation of new equipment.
Aerie now expects to resubmit the RhopressaTM NDA filing near
the end of the first quarter of 2017 after receiving notification from
the contract drug product manufacturer that the manufacturing line
related to RhopressaTM at the Tampa, Florida site is
inspection ready.
About Rhopressa™
RhopressaTM (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%, is a
novel eye drop that we believe, if approved, would become the only
once-daily product available that, based on Aerie’s preclinical studies,
specifically targets the trabecular meshwork, the eye’s primary fluid
drain and the diseased tissue responsible for elevated intraocular
pressure (IOP) in glaucoma. Preclinical studies have also demonstrated
that RhopressaTM lowers episcleral venous pressure, which
contributes approximately half of IOP in healthy subjects. Further,
based on Aerie’s preclinical studies, RhopressaTM provides an
additional mechanism that reduces fluid production in the eye and
therefore lowers IOP. Biochemically, RhopressaTM has been
shown in Aerie studies to inhibit both Rho Kinase (ROCK) and
norepinephrine transporter (NET). Recent preclinical studies have also
shown that RhopressaTM may have disease-modifying properties,
including an anti-fibrotic effect on the trabecular meshwork and the
potential to increase perfusion of the trabecular meshwork. Preclinical
research is also currently underway to evaluate the potential
neuroprotective benefits of RhopressaTM.
The results of two Phase 3 registration trials (Rocket 2 and Rocket 1)
for RhopressaTM were included in a NDA filing submitted to
the FDA in the third quarter of 2016 that was withdrawn in October 2016
due to the contract drug product manufacturer not being prepared for
pre-approval inspection by the FDA, and is now expected to be
resubmitted near the end of the first quarter of 2017. Rocket 2 will
represent the pivotal trial, and Rocket 1 will be supportive. There are
two additional Phase 3 registration trials currently underway for
RhopressaTM, named Rocket 3 and Rocket 4. Rocket 3 is a
12-month safety-only study in Canada that is not needed for the NDA
filing. Rocket 4 is designed to provide adequate six-month safety data
for regulatory filing purposes in Europe, and is also not needed for the
NDA filing. Available data from Rocket 4 and Mercury 1, the initial
Phase 3 registration trial for Aerie product candidate RoclatanTM (netarsudil/latanoprost
ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005%, are expected to be included in the
resubmitted RhopressaTM NDA filing as supportive.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Aerie is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the
discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies
for the treatment of patients with glaucoma and other diseases of the
eye. Aerie's two lead product candidates are once-daiIy IOP-lowering
therapies with novel mechanisms of action to treat patients with
glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The NDA filing for RhopressaTM
(netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% was originally submitted in the
third quarter of 2016 and is expected to be resubmitted near the end of
the first quarter of 2017. The second product candidate, RoclatanTM
(netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005%, which is a
fixed dose combination of RhopressaTM and widely prescribed
PGA latanoprost, currently has two Phase 3 registration trials underway,
named Mercury 1 and Mercury 2. If these trials are successful, a RoclatanTM
NDA filing is expected to take place near year-end 2017. Aerie is also
focused on the development of additional product candidates and
technologies in ophthalmology.
