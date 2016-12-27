|
California Biotech ChromaDex, Inc. to Set Up R&D Plant in Longmont
12/27/2016 7:12:56 AM
Irvine, Calif. -based bioscience firm ChromaDex Corp. will officially open a research and development plant in Longmont on Jan. 5 with a closed ceremony for city dignitaries.
ChromaDex has spent close to $1 million to renovate and install equipment in the 10,000 square feet it is leasing at 1751 S. Fordham St., Suite 350, in the Diagonal Tech Center.
ChromaDex, co-founded by chemist Frank Jaksch Jr., develops ingredients for the dietary supplement, food, beverage, skin-care and pharmaceutical markets.
