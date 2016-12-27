 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

California Biotech ChromaDex, Inc. to Set Up R&D Plant in Longmont



12/27/2016 7:12:56 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Irvine, Calif. -based bioscience firm ChromaDex Corp. will officially open a research and development plant in Longmont on Jan. 5 with a closed ceremony for city dignitaries.

ChromaDex has spent close to $1 million to renovate and install equipment in the 10,000 square feet it is leasing at 1751 S. Fordham St., Suite 350, in the Diagonal Tech Center.

ChromaDex, co-founded by chemist Frank Jaksch Jr., develops ingredients for the dietary supplement, food, beverage, skin-care and pharmaceutical markets.

Read at News Release
Read at Daily Camera
Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 