|
iCAD (ICAD) Deals VersaVue Software, DynaCAD to Philips InVivo Unit for $3.2M
12/27/2016 6:45:18 AM
iCad (NSDQ:ICAD) said yesterday that it agreed to deal its VersaVue software and DynaCAD breast and prostate imaging devices to Royal Philips‘ (NYSE:PHG) InVivo unit for $3.2 million.
Nashua, N.H.-based iCad said the Dec. 16 deal includes a holdback reserve of $350,000. The deal is expected to close by Jan. 31, 2017; if it doesn’t close by Feb 15, 2017, either party can back out, the company said in a regulatory filing.
comments powered by