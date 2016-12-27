 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
iCAD (ICAD) Deals VersaVue Software, DynaCAD to Philips InVivo Unit for $3.2M



12/27/2016 6:45:18 AM

iCad (NSDQ:ICAD) said yesterday that it agreed to deal its VersaVue software and DynaCAD breast and prostate imaging devices to Royal Philips‘ (NYSE:PHG) InVivo unit for $3.2 million.

Nashua, N.H.-based iCad said the Dec. 16 deal includes a holdback reserve of $350,000. The deal is expected to close by Jan. 31, 2017; if it doesn’t close by Feb 15, 2017, either party can back out, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Read at MassDevice


