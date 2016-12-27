|
Exclusive: U.S. Regulator Poised to Approve Abbott (ABT) Purchase of St. Jude Medical (STJ) - Sources
12/27/2016 6:41:51 AM
U.S. antitrust enforcers are poised to approve health care company Abbott Laboratories' (ABT.N) purchase of medical device maker St. Jude Medical Inc (STJ.N), two sources knowledgeable about the deal said on Thursday.
Approval from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission could come as soon as this week or next, said the sources, who spoke anonymously to protect business relationships.
European antitrust enforcers approved the deal in November on the condition that the companies divest two devices used in cardiovascular treatments.
comments powered by