Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Signs Letter of Intent to Form a Joint Venture with SBI Holdings

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (Tokyo 4596, “Kubota Pharma”),
a clinical-stage ophthalmology company committed to translating
innovation into a diverse portfolio of drugs and devices to preserve and
restore vision for millions of people worldwide, and SBI Holdings, Inc.
(“SBI”), a financial services and asset management company based in
Japan, announced today the signing of a non-binding letter of intent
(“LOI”) to establish a joint venture that will organize and manage
special purpose entities to finance the development of ophthalmic drugs
and devices. The LOI contemplates that the joint venture will be funded
51% by Kubota Pharma and 49% by SBI. Kubota Pharma and SBI have entered
negotiations for a definitive joint venture agreement.
Concurrent with the negotiation of the definitive joint venture
agreement, the parties intend to negotiate a separate definitive
agreement to establish and fund the joint venture’s first special
purpose entity, which is expected to be focused on mobile healthcare
(mHealth) applications in the field of ophthalmology. mHealth refers to
the usage of mobile communications technology and devices to enhance
access to healthcare information, improve distribution of routine and
emergency health services, and provide diagnostic services. In addition,
through this first special purpose entity, Kubota Pharma will explore
potential development and commercialization synergies between the
mHealth platform and its drug product candidates already in development.
Kubota Pharma’s mission to eradicate blindness through the development
of ophthalmic drugs and devices, and SBI’s business focus in the medical
and pharmaceuticals arena, contributed to collaborative discussions
which led to the signing of the LOI to form the joint venture to develop
ophthalmic drugs and devices. This joint venture enables Kubota Pharma
to potentially expand its development pipeline and capabilities to
further its mission.
About Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd.
Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (Tokyo 4596) is a Japan-based
corporation and the parent company of Acucela Inc. committed to
translating innovation into a diverse portfolio of drugs and devices to
preserve and restore vision for millions of people worldwide. Kubota
Pharma’s pipeline includes drug candidates and therapeutics for the
treatment of retinitis pigmentosa, proliferative diabetic retinopathy,
diabetic macular edema, intermediate AMD, Stargardt disease and
cataracts. For additional information please visit: http://www.kubotaholdings.co.jp/en/
About SBI Holdings, Inc.
SBI Holdings (SBI Group) was established in 1999 as a pioneer of
Internet-based financial services in Japan, and currently has formed the
world’s first Internet-based financial conglomerate, providing financial
services in a broad range of fields including securities, banking and
insurance. In addition to this business, there are the Asset Management
Business, whose prime focus is investment in venture companies, an
activity undertaken since before the Group’s founding, and the
Biotechnology-related Business, which is embarking on global expansion
from R&D and product development to sales in the pharmaceuticals, health
foods and cosmetic fields.
