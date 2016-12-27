TSO3 (TOS) Enters Into Strategic Partner Facility Agreement With The Mount Sinai Hospital

QUÉBEC CITY, Dec. 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ - TSO 3 Inc. (TSX: TOS) ("TSO 3 " or the "Company"), an innovator in sterilization technology for medical devices in healthcare settings, has entered into a strategic partner facility agreement with The Mount Sinai Hospital of New York, NY ("the Hospital").

Under the terms of the agreement, The Mount Sinai Hospital and TSO 3 have agreed to deploy TSO 3 's STERIZONE® VP4 Sterilizer technology and collaboratively share and evaluate related in-use technical and device reprocessing data.

"We are privileged to work closely with Mount Sinai as we continue the global deployment of our STERIZONE® VP4 Sterilizers," noted Ric Rumble, TSO 3 's President and CEO. "We aim to further validate with Mount Sinai and other leading hospitals our ability to significantly improve existing sterilization processes, increase throughput and reduce cost, while exploring and assessing the process to enable routine terminal sterilization of multi-channel flexible endoscopes."

About the STERIZONE® VP4 Sterilizer

The STERIZONE® VP4 Sterilizer is a low-temperature sterilization system that utilizes the dual-sterilants of vaporized hydrogen peroxide (H 2 O 2 ) and ozone (O 3 ) to achieve terminal sterilization of heat and moisture sensitive medical devices. Its single pre-programmed cycle can sterilize a large number and wide range of compatible devices, creating a cost-effective sterilization process with error free cycle selection. The device's unique Dynamic Sterilant Delivery System automatically adjusts the quantity of injected sterilant based on the load composition, weight and temperature. This capability removes the guesswork and potential for human error, as there is no need to sort instruments and choose the appropriate cycles as with other machines.

The STERIZONE® VP4 Sterilizer is the only terminal sterilization method that is FDA cleared to sterilize multi-channeled flexible endoscopes (with a maximum of four channels) of up to 3.5 meters in length, such as video colonoscopes and gastroscopes - an industry first for any medical device sterilization process.

The STERIZONE® VP4 Sterilizer is also the only cleared low temperature sterilizer that can process a mixed load consisting of general instruments, single channel flexible endoscopes, and single or double channel rigid endoscopes in the same cycle with load weights of up to 75 lb. The ability to run mixed loads significantly reduces labor costs by minimizing the amount of instrument sorting required, while maximizing the device turns (more productivity from increased throughput capacity).

More information about the STERIZONE® VP4 Sterilizer is available through TSO 3 's website, under the Products section at http://www.tso3.com/en/products/sterizone-vp4/.

About TSO 3

Founded in 1998, TSO 3 's activities encompass the sale, production, maintenance, research, development and licensing of sterilization processes, related consumable supplies and accessories for heat-sensitive medical devices. The Company designs products for sterile processing areas in the hospital environment that offer an advantageous replacement solution to other low temperature sterilization processes currently used in hospitals. TSO 3 also offers services related to the maintenance of sterilization equipment and compatibility testing of medical devices with such processes.

For more information about TSO 3 , visit the Company's web site at www.tso3.com.

The statements in this release and oral statements made by representatives of TSO 3 relating to matters that are not historical facts (including, without limitation, those regarding the timing or outcome of TSO 3 's sales, business or operations) are forward-looking statements that involve certain risks, uncertainties and hypotheses, including, but not limited to, the ability of the Company to obtain the required regulatory clearance to market its products on a worldwide basis; general business and economic conditions, the condition of the financial markets, the ability of TSO 3 to obtain financing on favourable terms and other risks and uncertainties.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

SOURCE TSO3 Inc.