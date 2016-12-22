|
Provectus Announces Two Poster Presentations On PV-10 For Liver Tumors
Clinical Interventional Oncology (CIO) on February 4-5, 2017
Asian Pacific Association for the Study of the Liver (APASL) on February 15-19, 2017
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB:PVCT, www.provectusbio.com), a clinical-stage oncology and dermatology biopharmaceutical company ("Provectus" or "The Company"), today announced acceptance of two abstracts for poster presentations at international oncology conferences in February 2017. Both abstracts describe data from the Company’s phase 1 study of PV-10 in tumors of the liver (https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT00986661).
The first abstract, titled “Percutaneous Rose Bengal as an Ablative Immunotherapy for Hepatic Metastases,” to be presented at Clinical Interventional Oncology (CIO) on February 4-5, 2017, in Hollywood, Florida, focuses on outcome in patients with colorectal cancer that has metastasized to the liver.
The second abstract, titled “Intralesional Rose Bengal as an Ablative Immunotherapy for Hepatic Tumors,” to be presented at the 26th Conference of the Asian Pacific Association for the Study of the Liver (APASL) on February 15-19, 2017, in Shanghai, China, focuses on outcome in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.
Eric Wachter, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer of Provectus, observed, “We are pleased to be able to update the oncology community on our investigation of PV-10 in tumors of the liver. Our phase 1 'basket study' allows us to collect data on a range of tumor types affecting the liver. CIO is an attractive venue to focus on results with tumors metastatic to the liver, which remains an important clinical challenge in the west. Similarly, the high incidence of hepatocellular carcinoma (primary liver cancer) in Asia makes Shanghai a tremendous opportunity to provide an update on HCC.”
Provectus believes the posters will be available online following each conference.
About CIO
As North America’s fastest growing meeting in the IO arena, CIO features a concentrated two-day program renowned for its originality, practicality, patient-care focus, and dynamic learning format. CIO focuses on highlighting the most viable and sought-after treatments in clinical interventional oncology, previewing new developments, and providing practical pearls in this rapidly growing practice area. For more information, visit: http://www.iset.org/oncology/.
About APASL
Since its inception in 1978 in Singapore, APASL (Asian Pacific Association for the Study of the Liver) has become one of the leading associations based on investigation and treatment of liver diseases in the world and the largest scientific body that upholds the standards and profession, research and create improved treatment methods for millions of liver patients particularly in the entire Asia Pacific Region. APASL's main objectives are to promote the latest scientific advancement and education of hepatology science, exchange of information and the development of consensus, encourage the practice of medicine in liver diseases and also coordinate scientific studies between various scientists and clinicians throughout the region. For more information, visit: http://www.apasl2017.org/.
About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals is investigating new therapies for the treatment of skin cancer, liver cancer and breast cancer. Provectus’ investigational oncology drug, PV-10, is an ablative immunotherapy under investigation in solid tumor cancers. The Company has received orphan drug designations from the FDA for its melanoma and hepatocellular carcinoma indications. PH-10, its topical investigational drug for dermatology, is undergoing clinical testing for psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. Provectus has completed Phase 2 trials of PV-10 as a therapy for metastatic melanoma, and of PH-10 as a topical treatment for atopic dermatitis and psoriasis. Information about these and the Company's other clinical trials can be found at the NIH registry, www.clinicaltrials.gov. For additional information about Provectus, please visit the Company's website at www.provectusbio.com or contact Porter, LeVay & Rose, Inc.
