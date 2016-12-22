|
Arno Therapeutics Announces Cancellation Of Special Meeting Of Stockholders
12/22/2016 1:51:48 PM
Arno Therapeutics, Inc. (ARNI), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutics for cancer and other life threatening diseases, today announced that it has cancelled the special meeting of stockholders scheduled for December 22, 2016. The Company will consider at a later date whether to seek stockholder approval of the proposed amendments to its certificate of incorporation to implement a reverse split and reduce its authorized common stock.
About Arno Therapeutics
Arno Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative products for the treatment of cancer and other life threatening diseases. Arno has exclusive worldwide rights to develop and market three innovative anti-cancer product candidates. These compounds are in clinical or preclinical development. For more information about the company, please visit www.arnothera.com.
