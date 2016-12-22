|
Tauriga (TAUG) Provides Update On Status Of Its Lawsuit Against Cowan Gunteski & Co. PA
12/22/2016 1:47:05 PM
NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Dec 22, 2016) - Tauriga Sciences, Inc. ( OTC PINK : TAUG ) ("Tauriga" or "the Company"), a company engaged in building businesses in the life sciences space, has today provided its shareholders with an update on the status of its ongoing federal lawsuit against its predecessor audit firm Cowan Gunteski & Co. PA ("Cowan Gunteski"). This case is titled "Tauriga Sciences, Inc. v. Cowan, Gunteski & Co., P.A. et al" and is being tried in Federal District Court of New Jersey (the "Court"); Case No. 15-CV-62334.
The Court has set up a Status Conference (the "Conference") for January 19, 2017 before Magistrate Judge Douglas E. Arpert. At the Conference, it is expected that the parties will be assigned a new trial date. Additionally, on December 20, 2016, Cowan Gunteski filed their Answer and Affirmative Defenses. The Company does not believe the Cowan Gunteski filing raises new issues and does not change the Company's current litigation strategy. Currently, Tauriga is seeking monetary damages at trial in excess of $4,000,000 USD and the Company continues to believe in the strength of its case as well as the evidentiary record.
ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES, INC.
Tauriga Sciences, Inc. ( OTC PINK : TAUG ) is a fully reporting life sciences company engaged in the development, marketing, distribution and potential licensing of a broad array of products and technologies that may help individuals who are affected by muscle tension. The Company has already identified potential products and technologies of interest and is actively working towards the goal of creating an innovative product line to launch the business activities of ColluMauxil Therapeutics LLC (The Company's previously announced new planned wholly owned subsidiary). The Company believes that one of its most important strengths is its access to and relationships with potentially substantial distribution systems and networks. The Company intends to capitalize on distribution opportunities and will continually update shareholders on such developments. The Company is also prosecuting (as Plaintiff) its ongoing malpractice lawsuit against its predecessor audit firm, for which it's seeking monetary damages in excess of $4,000,000 USD.
