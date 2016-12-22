 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Poxel SAS Announces CFO Departure



12/22/2016 1:44:07 PM

LYON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--POXEL SA (Euronext – POXEL - FR0012432516), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative treatments for type 2 diabetes, today announced that Eric Massou, Poxel’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) has resigned to pursue another professional opportunity. Poxel has identified a new CFO, and an announcement will be made during the first quarter of 2017.

“We wish him well in the next stage of his career.”

"We would like to thank Eric for his dedicated service to Poxel and the contributions he made to the Company," said Thomas Kuhn, Chief Executive Officer of Poxel. "We wish him the very best in his future endeavors."

“We thank Eric for his considerable efforts during this important period in Poxel’s growth and development,” said Pascale Boissel, Board Member and Chair of the Audit Committee of Poxel. “We wish him well in the next stage of his career.”

About Poxel

Poxel uses its development expertise in metabolism to advance a pipeline of drug candidates focused on the treatment of type 2 diabetes. We have successfully completed our Phase 2 clinical program for our first-in-class lead product, Imeglimin, which targets mitochondrial dysfunction, in the U.S. and EU and have fully enrolled a Phase 2b clinical study in Japan. Our second program, PXL770, a direct AMPK activator, is in Phase 1 development. We intend to generate further growth through strategic partnerships and pipeline development. (Euronext: POXEL, www.poxel.com)

Poxel SA
Jonae R. Barnes, +1 617 818 2985
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Public Relations
jonae.barnes@poxelpharma.com
or
Investor relations / Media - EU/US
MacDougall Biomedical Communications
Gretchen Schweitzer or Stephanie May, + 49 89 2424 3494 or + 49 175 571 1562
smay@macbiocom.com
or
Investor relations / Media - France
NewCap
Florent Alba/Nicolas Mérigeau, + 33 1 44 71 98 55
poxel@newcap.fr


Poxel SAS
  		 

