Poxel SAS Announces CFO Departure

LYON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--POXEL
SA (Euronext – POXEL - FR0012432516), a biopharmaceutical company
focused on the development of innovative treatments for type 2 diabetes,
today announced that Eric Massou, Poxel’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
has resigned to pursue another professional opportunity. Poxel has
identified a new CFO, and an announcement will be made during the first
quarter of 2017.
“We wish him well in the next
stage of his career.”
"We would like to thank Eric for his dedicated service to Poxel and the
contributions he made to the Company," said Thomas Kuhn, Chief Executive
Officer of Poxel. "We wish him the very best in his future endeavors."
“We thank Eric for his considerable efforts during this important period
in Poxel’s growth and development,” said Pascale Boissel, Board Member
and Chair of the Audit Committee of Poxel. “We wish him well in the next
stage of his career.”
About Poxel
Poxel uses its development expertise in metabolism to advance a pipeline
of drug candidates focused on the treatment of type 2 diabetes. We have
successfully completed our Phase 2 clinical program for our
first-in-class lead product, Imeglimin, which targets mitochondrial
dysfunction, in the U.S. and EU and have fully enrolled a Phase 2b
clinical study in Japan. Our second program, PXL770, a direct AMPK
activator, is in Phase 1 development. We intend to generate further
growth through strategic partnerships and pipeline development.
(Euronext: POXEL, www.poxel.com)
