Akers Biosciences Signs 3-year Agreement With GNYHA Services For Heparin PF4 Rapid Test

THOROFARE, NJ--(Marketwired - December 22, 2016) - Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) (AIM: AKR.L), (the "Company" or "Akers Bio"), a developer of rapid health information technologies, reported on December 19, 2016 that the Company has signed a three-year agreement with the Greater New York Hospital Association (GNYHA) to introduce the Company's flagship rapid tests for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia across GNYHA's network of over 300 member hospitals and health systems. In fact, the entity with which the Company has entered into an agreement is GNHYA Services, a group purchasing organization affiliated with GNYHA.

Akers Bio looks forward to working with GNYHA Services to introduce PIFA Heparin/PF4 clinical diagnostic products that will improve effectiveness, operational efficiency and profitable outcomes for their members.

About Akers Biosciences, Inc.

Akers Bio develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver quicker and more cost-effective healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers. The Company has advanced the science of diagnostics while responding to major shifts in healthcare through the development of several proprietary platform technologies. The Company's state-of-the-art rapid diagnostic assays can be performed virtually anywhere in minutes when time is of the essence. The Company has aligned with major healthcare companies and high volume medical product distributors to maximize product offerings, and to be a major worldwide competitor in diagnostics.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target", "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to Akers Biosciences, Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.