CanniMed Files Final Prospectus And Announces Pricing For Initial Public Offering

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. (“CMED” or the “Company”), a
leading plant biopharmaceutical company specializing in the production
of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis, announced today the pricing of its
initial public offering of 5,000,000 common shares at a price of $12.00
per common share (the “Offering”). The Offering is expected to
result in aggregate gross proceeds to CMED of $60,000,000. In addition,
CMED has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable in whole or in
part for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to
purchase up to an additional 750,000 common shares at a price of $12.00
per common share, to cover over-allotments, if any (the “Over-Allotment
Option”).
Closing of the Offering is expected to take place on or about December
29, 2016, subject to customary closing conditions, at which time the
common shares will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”)
under the symbol “CMED”. CMED has received conditional approval for the
listing of its common shares on the TSX, subject to CMED fulfilling all
of the customary requirements of the TSX.
The Offering is being made through a syndicate of underwriters led by
AltaCorp Capital Inc. and including Canaccord Genuity Corp., Clarus
Securities Inc., Mackie Research Capital Corporation and Haywood
Securities Inc.
A copy of the final prospectus is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved
of the contents of this news release. The common shares have not been,
nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of
1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered
or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any
person in the United States, absent registration or an applicable
exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall
not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy
any common shares in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in
which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
About CanniMed Therapeutics Inc.
The Company is a Canadian-based, international plant biopharmaceutical
company and a leader in the Canadian medical cannabis industry, with 15
years of pharmaceutical cannabis cultivation experience,
state-of-the-art, GMP-compliant plant production processes, including
281 points of quality control, and world class research and development
platforms with a wide range of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products.
In addition, the Company has an active plant biotechnology research and
product development program focused on the production of plant-based
materials for pharmaceutical, agricultural and environmental
applications.
CanniMed Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, was the first
producer to be licensed under the Marihuana for Medical Purposes
Regulations, the predecessor to the current Access to Cannabis
for Medical Purposes Regulations.
Prairie Plant Systems Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company,
was the sole supplier to Health Canada under the former medical
marijuana system for 13 years, and has been producing safe and
consistent medical marijuana for thousands of Canadian patients, with no
incident of diversion.
Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the
meaning of Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not
limited to statements relating to the trading date of the Company’s
common shares and the exercise by the underwriters of the over-allotment
option. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company’s views
with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and
assumptions, including those set out in the final prospectus dated
December 21, 2016, the risk that closing of the Offering will be delayed
and the risk that the Offering may not be completed. The Company does
not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking
information, except as required by law.
