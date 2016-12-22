Acerus (TRLPF) Comments On Decision Regarding Litigation

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (TSX:ASP) today confirmed that the
Honourable Mr. Justice Wilton-Siegel of the Ontario Superior Court of
Justice heard a motion brought by Mr. Eugene Melnyk for leave to
commence a derivative action in the name of the Company against certain
of the Company’s directors and officers, and that the motion was
dismissed with written reasons to follow. “We vigorously defended
against this motion brought by Mr. Melnyk and are very happy with
Justice Wilton-Siegel’s decision,” said Tom Rossi, President and Chief
Executive Officer of Acerus.
About Acerus
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a Canadian pharmaceutical company
focused on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of
innovative, branded products that improve the patient experience.
Acerus currently markets two products in Canada: ESTRACE®, a
product indicated for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and
NATESTO™, the first and only testosterone nasal gel for testosterone
replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism. Acerus’
pipeline includes two new innovative products: GYNOFLOR™, an ultra-low
dose vaginal estrogen combined with a probiotic, used in the treatment
of atrophic vaginitis, restoration of vaginal flora and treatment of
certain vaginal infections; and TEFINA™, a ‘use as required’ drug
development candidate, aimed at addressing a significant unmet need for
women with female sexual dysfunction.
