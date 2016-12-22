Acerus (TRLPF) Comments On Decision Regarding Litigation

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (TSX:ASP) today confirmed that the Honourable Mr. Justice Wilton-Siegel of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice heard a motion brought by Mr. Eugene Melnyk for leave to commence a derivative action in the name of the Company against certain of the Company’s directors and officers, and that the motion was dismissed with written reasons to follow. “We vigorously defended against this motion brought by Mr. Melnyk and are very happy with Justice Wilton-Siegel’s decision,” said Tom Rossi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acerus.

“We vigorously defended against this motion brought by Mr. Melnyk and are very happy with Justice Wilton-Siegel’s decision”

About Acerus

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a Canadian pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of innovative, branded products that improve the patient experience.

Acerus currently markets two products in Canada: ESTRACE®, a product indicated for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and NATESTO™, the first and only testosterone nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism. Acerus’ pipeline includes two new innovative products: GYNOFLOR™, an ultra-low dose vaginal estrogen combined with a probiotic, used in the treatment of atrophic vaginitis, restoration of vaginal flora and treatment of certain vaginal infections; and TEFINA™, a ‘use as required’ drug development candidate, aimed at addressing a significant unmet need for women with female sexual dysfunction.

For more information, visit www.aceruspharma.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this press release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Implicit in this information are assumptions regarding our future operational results. These assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that actual performance of the company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and could differ materially from what is currently expected as set out above. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties you should refer to our annual information form dated March 1, 2016 which is available at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on our current estimates, expectations and projections, which we believe are reasonable as of the current date. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While we may elect to, we are under no obligation and do not undertake to update this information at any particular time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law.