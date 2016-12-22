ZS Pharma (ZSPH) Selects TikaMobile As Their Mobile Intelligence And Analytics Platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TikaMobile, Inc., a cloud-based mobile and analytics software provider for the life sciences industry, today announced that ZS Pharma, a member of the AstraZeneca Group, focused on using its proprietary ion-trap technology to develop new treatments addressing unmet needs in the pharma and medical community, will deploy the TikaPharma solution to help launch their new product ZS-9 as a new therapeutic option for hyperkalemia. TikaPharma will provide the ZS Pharma sales team with actionable intelligence and analysis at the customer and territory levels accessible via both iPad and web to help them drive revenue.



With its world-class team and extensive requirements, ZS Pharma required a robust solution to deliver on its vision to have a profound impact in the hyperkalemia market. This relationship with TikaMobile helps address ZS Pharma’s unmet analytics and mobility needs.

Yasser Ali, Vice President, Business Analytics at ZS Pharma said, “At ZS Pharma, we’re dedicated to leveraging innovative approaches to transform patient care. We’ve adopted this mindset within the Commercial team when it comes to the analytics we provide to our sales team. In TikaMobile, we found a partner equally dedicated to innovation in mobile intelligence and analytics. New Biopharma drug launches require near real-time insights on new diagnoses, reimbursement challenges, source of business, etc. We feel that the TikaPharma platform is ideal to deliver this intelligence due to its agile nature and exceptional user experience.”

Implementing TikaPharma will help maximize the effectiveness of ZS Pharma’s go-to-market efforts by providing their sales reps the actionable insights they need to stay one step ahead of their competition. “We are excited to work with the ZS Pharma team,” said Manish Sharma, CEO at TikaMobile. “Our vision is to be the leading provider of mobile intelligence and analytics solutions that deliver real-time, on-demand access to the business insights that life sciences sales teams need to drive revenues and be market leaders.”

TikaMobile Inc. is leading innovations in cloud based mobile and analytics SaaS solutions for the life sciences industry. Dedicated to customer success, TikaMobile’s real time recommendation analytics go beyond CRM to give commercial teams and field sales ongoing actionable intelligence. Our powerful, yet agile applications for Pharmaceutical and Medical Device organizations are easy-to-use, easy to deploy, and can accommodate companies of all sizes. For more information visits us at www.tikamobile.com.

