Prime Therapeutics Fills New Chief Of Sales Position

ST. PAUL, Minn., Dec. 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime), a pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) serving more than 22 million members nationally, has named John Drakulich as chief sales officer. He will lead sales planning and execution to sharpen Prime's focus on expanding sales opportunities.

Drakulich has more than 28 years of experience in PBM sales and market development. In this role, Drakulich returns to Prime after having served as its vice president of sales and market development from 1997-2000. Most recently, he worked as senior vice president of business development at OptumRx. Drakulich also held senior sales leadership roles with Anthem and Wellpoint NextRx.

"John's demonstrated success in the PBM industry is a fantastic fit for the growth potential of Prime," said Cameron Olig, Prime's senior vice president of commercial markets and sales. "John's passion and expertise will be incredible assets to our organization, adding value to our current employer and health plan sales teams and helping us explore and enter new markets. He will play a key role in helping Prime deliver on superior medical and pharmacy drug management, patient-centered specialty care, and Prime's new alliance with Walgreens."

Drakulich earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Colorado, Denver. Drakulich also holds a Professional, Academy for Healthcare Management (PAHM) designation from the Academy for Healthcare Management (AHM) which is sponsored by America's Health Insurance Plans and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. He is also a Certified Employee Benefit Specialist (CEBS) through the Wharton School of Business.

Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) helps people get the medicine they need to feel better and live well. Prime manages pharmacy benefits for health plans, employers, and government programs including Medicare and Medicaid. The company processes claims and delivers medicine to members, offering clinical services for people with complex medical conditions. Headquartered in St. Paul, Minn., Prime serves just over 22 million people. It is collectively owned by 14 Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans, subsidiaries or affiliates of those plans.

