neoSurgical Signs Exclusive US Distribution Agreement With Suture Express

NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- neoSurgical, Inc., a private medical technology company focused on advancing surgical wound healing, announced it has signed an exclusive US distribution agreement with Suture Express. Under the terms of the agreement, Suture Express will distribute the neoClose® Laparoscopic Port Closure device. The two companies will work together in order to advance the sales growth within the US. Suture Express will handle all logistics while neoSurgical will be responsible for all commercial efforts.

"neoSurgical is committed to providing new medical technologies that improve patient outcomes and provide clinicians improved workflow. This agreement with Suture Express solidifies our ability to partner with health systems and deliver innovative products, like neoClose, to meet their patients' needs," said Stephen Anderson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

"Suture Express is pleased to distribute neoClose, which fits our specialty distribution model perfectly. Customers can enjoy the same reliable, next day delivery of neoClose that they have become accustomed to from Suture Express," said Mark Kenyon, Vice President of Business Development for Suture Express

neoClose® brings a simple, intuitive, and reliable solution to assist the surgeon in closing port site defects, up to 3cm, following laparoscopic abdominal surgery. By utilizing bio-absorbable anchors and a Vector-X closure, neoClose® is changing the standard of care in port site closure.

About neoSurgical

neoSurgical® is a commercial-stage company focused on being the global leader in advancing surgical wound healing. The company's initial product is neoClose®, approved for sale in the US and Europe and designed to be the new standard for Laparoscopic surgery port site closure, a potential $400 million opportunity. The company's neoClose® system for port site closure used in Laparoscopic surgery has now been used more than 20,000 times in hospitals across the United States.

About Suture Express

Suture Express is the nation's leading specialty distributor of suture, endomechanical, and related surgical products, with more than 6,000 SKUs always in stock and ready to ship. The company's national distribution center enables reliable, next day product delivery to any provider in the United States. Suture Express serves independent hospitals, integrated delivery networks, ambulatory surgery centers and clinics.

Contacts

neoSurgical, Inc.

Steve Anderson

Vice President of Sales & Marketing

info@neosurgical.com

www.neosurgical.com

Suture Express

Mark Kenyon

Vice President of Business Development

mkenyon@neosurgical.com

www.sutureexpress.com

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neosurgical-signs-exclusive-us-distribution-agreement-with-suture-express-300382664.html

SOURCE neoSurgical