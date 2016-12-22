Aurinia (ISA.TO) Announces US$25.0 Million Bought Deal Financing

VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSX:AUP) (“Aurinia” or the
"Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the
global immunology market, today announced that it has entered into an
underwriting agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC acting as sole
book-running manager, and Cormark Securities Inc., as co-manager
(collectively, the "Underwriters"), under which the Underwriters have
agreed to purchase 11,111,111 units from the Company (the "Units") at
the price of US$2.25 per Unit (the “Issue Price”) for aggregate gross
proceeds of approximately US$25.0 million (the “Offering”), before
underwriter fees and expenses. Each Unit consists of one common share of
the Company (a "Share") and one-half of a warrant to buy one Share, with
an exercise price of $3.00 per whole warrant (a "Warrant"). The Warrants
have an exercise period of 5 years after the closing of the Offering.
The Company has granted to the Underwriters an over-allotment option
(the "Over-Allotment Option") exercisable, in whole or in part, in the
sole discretion of the Underwriters to purchase up to an additional
1,666,666 Units at the Issue Price per Unit (which may be exercised for
Units, Shares, Warrants or a combination thereof), for a period of up to
30 days, for additional aggregate proceeds to the Company of up to
approximately US$3.75 million. In the event the Over-Allotment Option is
exercised in full, the aggregate gross proceeds to the Company will be
approximately US$28.8 million.
The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about December
28, 2016, subject to customary closing conditions, including NASDAQ and
TSX approvals. For the purposes of the TSX approval, the Company intends
to rely on the exemption set forth in Section 602.1 of the TSX Company
Manual, which provides that the TSX will not apply its standards to
certain transactions involving eligible interlisted issuers on a
recognized exchange, such as NASDAQ. The Company intends to use the net
proceeds of the Offering for research and development activities,
including LN Phase 3 clinical trial activities, and working capital
purposes.
The Offering is being made pursuant to a U.S. registration statement on
Form F-10, declared effective by the United States Securities and
Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 5, 2015 (the "Registration
Statement"), and the Company's existing Canadian short form base shelf
prospectus (the "Base Shelf Prospectus") dated October 16, 2015. The
prospectus supplements relating to the Offering (together with the Base
Shelf Prospectus and the Registration Statement, the "Offering
Documents") will be filed with the securities commissions in the
provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario in Canada, and with
the SEC in the United States. The Offering Documents will contain
important detailed information about the securities being offered.
Before you invest, you should read the Offering Documents and the other
documents the Company has filed for more complete information about the
Company and the Offering. Copies of the Offering Documents will be
available for free by visiting the Company's profiles on the SEDAR
website maintained by the Canadian Securities Administrators at www.sedar.com
or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov,
as applicable. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement will
be available upon request by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430
Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022, or by email at placements@hcwco.com,
or by contacting Cormark Securities Inc., 200 Bay St Suite 2800,
Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J2, or by email at ssmoroz@cormark.com.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor will there be any sale
of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation
or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification
under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
ABOUT AURINIA
Aurinia is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on
developing and commercializing therapies to treat targeted patient
populations that are suffering from serious diseases with a high unmet
medical need. The Company is currently developing voclosporin, an
investigational drug, for the treatment of lupus nephritis (LN). The
Company is headquartered in Victoria, British Columbia and focuses its
development efforts globally.