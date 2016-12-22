Tokai Pharma (TKAI) And Otic Pharma Enter Into Share Purchase Agreement

BOSTON, Mass., IRVINE, Calif., & REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TKAI) and Otic Pharma Ltd., a
privately-held, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the
development and commercialization of products for disorders of the ear,
nose, and throat (ENT), today announced that the two companies, together
with the shareholders of Otic Pharma, have entered into a definitive
share purchase agreement under which the shareholders of Otic Pharma
will become the majority owners of Tokai.
“Our lead program in otitis media, OP-02, has significant potential”
The transaction will result in a NASDAQ-listed company focused on the
development and commercialization of products for ENT disorders,
including Otic Pharma’s lead candidate which is a nasally-administered,
combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying
cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD), a
condition that affects more than 700 million people around the world
every year. The company will operate under the name OticPharma, Inc.,
and will be led by Gregory J. Flesher, current Chief Executive Office of
Otic Pharma Ltd. Current President and Chief Executive Officer of Tokai,
Jodie Morrison, will remain as a member of the board of directors.
“Over the last several months, Tokai has conducted an extensive review
of strategic alternatives aimed at maximizing value for our shareholders
over the long-term,” said Jodie Morrison, President and CEO of Tokai
Pharmaceuticals. “We believe the proposed transaction with Otic Pharma,
a company that has both a promising pipeline and an experienced
leadership team with a track record of creating significant shareholder
value in public pharmaceutical companies, advances this goal.”
“Our lead program in otitis media, OP-02, has significant potential,”
said Gregory J. Flesher, Chief Executive Officer of Otic Pharma. “OP-02
is an investigational drug product designed to break the cycle of
recurrent and chronic otitis media which affect millions of people
around the world. We expect to have phase 1 clinical pharmacodynamic
data in the first half of 2017 and, with this transaction, to have the
capital needed to be able to move directly into phase 2 development to
explore the product’s ability to prevent otitis media in children.”
Share Purchase Agreement Details
Under the terms of the agreement, the shareholders of Otic Pharma will
receive a total of 32,172,209 shares of newly issued Tokai common stock,
while outstanding Otic Pharma options and convertible securities will be
assumed by Tokai. Upon the exchange, it is expected that existing Tokai
stockholders will own approximately 40% of the combined company, with
existing Otic Pharma shareholders owning approximately 60%. The
transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of
both companies and shareholders of Otic Pharma. Tokai’s largest
stockholder, Apple Tree Partners, who holds approximately 35% of Tokai’s
common stock has entered into an agreement in support of the proposed
transaction. The transaction is expected to close during the first
quarter of 2017, subject to customary closing conditions, including
approval by shareholders of Tokai.
Wedbush PacGrow advised Tokai Pharmaceuticals and Piper Jaffray & Co.
advised Otic Pharma in the proposed transaction. Wilmer Cutler Pickering
Hale and Dorr LLP and Gross, Kleinhendler, Hodak, Halevy, Greenberg &
Co. served as legal counsel to Tokai and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP and
Yigal Arnon & Co. served as legal counsel to Otic Pharma.
Management and Organization
Upon the close of the proposed transaction, the board of directors of
the combined company will consist of seven members, three to be
designated by Tokai and four to be designated by Otic Pharma. Officers
of the new company will be Gregory J. Flesher, President and Chief
Executive Officer; Christine G. Ocampo, Chief Financial and Compliance
Officer; and Dr. Catherine C. Turkel, Chief Development Officer.
Additional Funding
An Otic Pharma investor syndicate, including current shareholders and
members of the management team, has committed to invest $7 million of
additional capital in connection with the share purchase agreement.
Conference Call Information
Tokai and Otic Pharma will host a conference call in early January to
discuss the proposed transaction. Call in information will be provided
in a future press release.
About Otic Pharma
Otic Pharma is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the
development and commercialization of products for disorders of the ear,
nose, and throat (ENT). The company has two platform technologies, each
of which has the potential to be developed for multiple ENT indications.
The company is currently developing a nasally-administered, combination
drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis
media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD), a condition that affects
more than 700 million people around the world every year. Otitis media
is one of the most common disease seen in pediatric practice and the
most frequent reason children consume antibiotics or undergo surgery.
The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform
(OP-01) that can be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus
cavities. The company is currently developing OP-01 as an improved
treatment option for acute otitis externa (“swimmers ear”). For more
information on the company, please visit www.oticpharma.com.
About Tokai Pharmaceuticals
Tokai Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company previously focused
on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for prostate
cancer and other hormonally driven diseases. The ARMOR2 and
ARMOR3-SV clinical trials of Tokai’s drug candidate, galeterone, for the
treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC)
have been closed, with only patients in ARMOR2 long-term extension
continuing treatment at this time. Plans remain in effect to present
data from the ARMOR3-SV trial in a scientific forum once fully available
and analyzed. Assessment of plans for galeterone, the ARDA platform and
Tokai’s AR-V7 assay work are underway at this time.
