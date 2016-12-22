Ligand (LGND) Enters Into Worldwide OmniAb Platform License Agreement With Ono Pharma (OPHLY)

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) announces it
has entered into a worldwide license agreement with ONO PHARMACEUTICAL
CO., LTD. (TSE: 4528). Under the license, ONO will be able to use the
OmniRat®, OmniMouse® and OmniFlic® platforms
to discover fully human mono- and bispecific antibodies. Ligand is
eligible to receive annual platform access payments, development
milestone payments and royalties for each product incorporating an
OmniAb antibody. ONO will be responsible for all costs related to the
programs.
“Following the development of human anti PD-1 monoclonal antibody OPDIVO®,
we will continue to provide hope to sufferers of various diseases”
“Gaining access to the OmniAb platform provides ONO with an
industry-leading novel technology for the discovery of antibody
therapeutics,” said John Higgins, Chief Executive Officer of Ligand.
“This agreement continues to demonstrate the demand of companies with
rich R&D histories to use OmniAb in their search for novel antibody
therapeutics and further expands the global diversity of our OmniAb
partners.”
Hiromu Habashita, Corporate Officer, and Executive Director of Discovery
& Research. “The access to OmniAb® platforms is expected
to dramatically improve our discovery research in novel antibody
therapeutics.”
About OmniAb®
OmniAb includes three transgenic animal platforms for producing mono-
and bispecific human therapeutic antibodies. OmniRat® is the
industry’s first human monoclonal antibody technology based on rats. It
has a complete immune system with a diverse antibody repertoire and
generates antibodies with human idiotypes as effectively as wild-type
animals make rat antibodies. OmniMouse® is a transgenic mouse
that complements OmniRat and expands epitope coverage. OmniFlic®
is an engineered rat with a fixed light chain for development of
bispecific, fully human antibodies. The three platforms use patented
technology, have broad freedom to operate and deliver fully human
antibodies with high affinity, specificity, expression, solubility and
stability.
About Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Ligand is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing or acquiring
technologies that help pharmaceutical companies discover and develop
medicines. Our business model creates value for stockholders by
providing a diversified portfolio of biotech and pharmaceutical product
revenue streams that are supported by an efficient and low corporate
cost structure. Our goal is to offer investors an opportunity to
participate in the promise of the biotech industry in a profitable,
diversified and lower-risk business than a typical biotech company. Our
business model is based on doing what we do best: drug discovery,
early-stage drug development, product reformulation and partnering. We
partner with other pharmaceutical companies to leverage what they do
best (late-stage development, regulatory management and
commercialization) to ultimately generate our revenue. Ligand’s Captisol®
platform technology is a patent-protected, chemically modified
cyclodextrin with a structure designed to optimize the solubility and
stability of drugs. OmniAb® is a patent-protected transgenic
animal platform used in the discovery of fully human mono- and
bispecific therapeutic antibodies. Ligand has established multiple
alliances, licenses and other business relationships with the world's
leading pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis, Amgen, Merck,
Pfizer, Celgene, Gilead, Janssen, Baxter International and Eli Lilly.
Follow Ligand on Twitter @Ligand_LGND.
About ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD., headquartered in Osaka, Japan, is an
R&D-oriented pharmaceutical company committed to create innovative
medicines in specific areas. It focuses especially on the oncology and
diabetes areas. For more information, please visit the company’s website
at http://www.ono.co.jp/eng/index.html.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements by Ligand that
involve risks and uncertainties and reflect Ligand's judgment as of the
date of this release. These include statements regarding Ligand's
license agreement with ONO under which Ligand may receive annual
platform access payments, milestone payments and royalties (which, as
used herein includes royalty-like payments based upon the development
and commercialization of any products based on antibodies discovered
under the license). Actual events or results may differ from our
expectations. For example, there can be no assurances that ONO will
successfully develop or market any antibodies discovered under the
license. The failure to meet expectations with respect to any of the
foregoing matters may reduce Ligand's stock price. Additional
information concerning these and other important risk factors affecting
Ligand can be found in Ligand's prior press releases available at www.ligand.com
as well as in Ligand's public periodic filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov.
Ligand disclaims any intent or obligation to update these
forward-looking statements beyond the date of this press release, except
as required by law. This caution is made under the safe harbor
provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.