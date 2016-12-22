Teva (TEVA) Reaches Settlement With Government On FCPA

JERUSALEM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., (NYSE and TASE:TEVA) announced
today the conclusion of negotiations with the United States government
over violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA). Following
Teva’s voluntary worldwide investigation into business practices, Teva
and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) have agreed to a resolution to resolve previously
disclosed investigations into conduct relating to three countries –
Ukraine, Mexico and a guilty plea by the subsidiary in Russia. The
resolution includes a deferred prosecution agreement, the implementation
of a temporary independent compliance monitor, and previously reserved
payments totaling $519 million. The resolution involves conduct
occurring in the past, and none of the employees involved in the
improper payments are still employed by Teva, including in Russia where
the entire leadership team was replaced in 2013. None of the conduct in
question involved Teva's U.S. sales.
“The Teva of today is a fundamentally different company”
“While the conduct that resulted in this investigation ended several
years ago, it is both regrettable and unacceptable, and we are pleased
to finally put this matter behind us,” said Erez Vigodman, Teva’s
President and CEO. “Since becoming CEO, I have worked diligently to make
our culture of compliance central to everything Teva does. The
compliance program that Teva has in place is serious, rigorous, and
comprehensive and is designed to protect the company and its
subsidiaries against future violations.”
Upon learning of initial FCPA concerns from both Teva employees and the
U.S. government in early 2012, Teva began a voluntary and comprehensive
investigation into our global operations, in addition to responding to
the government’s specific requests for documents and information. Teva
engaged independent counsel to assist in the investigation and conducted
a global corruption risk assessment and a multi-country survey.
Beginning in 2012, Teva accelerated the pace of changes to address these
issues by naming a global head of compliance and completely transforming
our governance program and processes on every level. This resulted in
actions including, terminating problematic business relationships with
third parties, separating relevant employees from the company,
overhauling the management of several subsidiaries, and ceasing
operations in several countries. We have also restructured the company
through a new global organizational structure and chain of command that
reduces risks. In order to institute a culture of compliance throughout
the organization, we have also trained tens of thousands of employees on
compliance and anti-corruption measures, protocols and best practices.
“The Teva of today is a fundamentally different company,” stated
Vigodman. “We welcome working with the monitor as an added step in our
process to ensure the program we have put in place is working as
designed. Teva has a compliance culture that begins with a strong tone
at the top, including our executive regional and local management and a
culture of compliance that underpins every single business decision that
Teva makes.”
About Teva
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is a leading
global pharmaceutical company that delivers high-quality,
patient-centric healthcare solutions used by millions of patients every
day. Headquartered in Israel, Teva is the world’s largest generic
medicines producer, leveraging its portfolio of more than 1,000
molecules to produce a wide range of generic products in nearly every
therapeutic area. In specialty medicines, Teva has a world-leading
position in innovative treatments for disorders of the central nervous
system, including pain, as well as a strong portfolio of respiratory
products. Teva integrates its generics and specialty capabilities in its
global research and development division to create new ways of
addressing unmet patient needs by combining drug development
capabilities with devices, services and technologies. Teva's net
revenues in 2015 amounted to $19.7 billion. For more information, visit www.tevapharm.com.
Teva's Safe Harbor Statement under the U. S. Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are based
on management’s current beliefs and expectations and involve a number of
known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future
results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the
results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or
contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to
develop and commercialize additional pharmaceutical products;
competition for our specialty products, especially Copaxone® (which
faces competition from orally-administered alternatives and existing and
potential generic versions); our ability to integrate Allergan plc’s
worldwide generic pharmaceuticals business (“Actavis Generics”) and to
realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition (and the timing of
realizing such benefits); the fact that following the consummation of
the Actavis Generics acquisition, we are dependent to a much larger
extent than previously on our generic pharmaceutical business; potential
restrictions on our ability to engage in additional transactions or
incur additional indebtedness as a result of the substantial amount of
debt incurred to finance the Actavis Generics acquisition; the fact that
for a period of time following the Actavis Generics acquisition, we will
have significantly less cash on hand than previously, which could
adversely affect our ability to grow; the possibility of material fines,
penalties and other sanctions and other adverse consequences arising out
of our ongoing FCPA investigations and related matters; our ability to
achieve expected results from investments in our pipeline of specialty
and other products; our ability to identify and successfully bid for
suitable acquisition targets or licensing opportunities, or to
consummate and integrate acquisitions; the extent to which any
manufacturing or quality control problems damage our reputation for
quality production and require costly remediation; increased government
scrutiny in both the U.S. and Europe of our patent settlement
agreements; our exposure to currency fluctuations and restrictions as
well as credit risks; the effectiveness of our patents, confidentiality
agreements and other measures to protect the intellectual property
rights of our specialty medicines; the effects of reforms in healthcare
regulation and pharmaceutical pricing, reimbursement and coverage;
competition for our generic products, both from other pharmaceutical
companies and as a result of increased governmental pricing pressures;
governmental investigations into sales and marketing practices,
particularly for our specialty pharmaceutical products; adverse effects
of political or economic instability, major hostilities or acts of
terrorism on our significant worldwide operations; interruptions in our
supply chain or problems with internal or third-party information
technology systems that adversely affect our complex manufacturing
processes; significant disruptions of our information technology systems
or breaches of our data security; competition for our specialty
pharmaceutical businesses from companies with greater resources and
capabilities; the impact of continuing consolidation of our distributors
and customers; decreased opportunities to obtain U.S. market exclusivity
for significant new generic products; potential liability in the U.S.,
Europe and other markets for sales of generic products prior to a final
resolution of outstanding patent litigation; our potential exposure to
product liability claims that are not covered by insurance; any failure
to recruit or retain key personnel, or to attract additional executive
and managerial talent; any failures to comply with complex Medicare and
Medicaid reporting and payment obligations; significant impairment
charges relating to intangible assets, goodwill and property, plant and
equipment; the effects of increased leverage and our resulting reliance
on access to the capital markets; potentially significant increases in
tax liabilities; the effect on our overall effective tax rate of the
termination or expiration of governmental programs or tax benefits, or
of a change in our business; variations in patent laws that may
adversely affect our ability to manufacture our products in the most
efficient manner; environmental risks; and other factors that are
discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December
31, 2015 and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (the "SEC").
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are
made and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking
statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of
new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however,
to consult any additional disclosures we make in our reports to the SEC
on Form 6-K. Also note that we provide a cautionary discussion of risks
and uncertainties under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F
for the year ended December 31, 2015. These are factors that we believe
could cause our actual results to differ materially from expected
results. Other factors besides those listed could also adversely affect
us. This discussion is provided as permitted by the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995.