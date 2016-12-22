Appili Raises $2.2M In Equity Capital To Develop Its Anti-Infective Pipeline

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Appili Therapeutics Inc. (“Appili”), an anti-infective drug development
company, announced today it raised $2,151,000 in its over-subscribed
private placement financing. This capital raise included further
investments from current investors, including Innovacorp and new
investors, including institutional support. Proceeds from the financing
will be used to advance its lead product candidate, a taste-masked
antibiotic designed to treat anaerobic infections like Clostridium
difficile, into clinical trials. In addition, the Company will
advance the development of a novel class of antibiotics targeting
drug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria and evaluate opportunities to add
high potential anti-infective programs to its pipeline.
“We appreciate the support and confidence our investors have in our
strategy to build a pipeline of products that fit with our balanced-risk
portfolio approach,” said Kevin Sullivan, CEO of Appili Therapeutics.
“We continue to seek new programs that complement this balanced-risk
approach with a mix of near-term revenue programs along with early stage
programs that have the potential to fundamentally change how we treat
infectious disease.”
“In a very short period of time, Appili has made significant progress
with their strategy to identify and develop improved anti-infective
therapies, and we look forward to supporting their upcoming clinical
trial,” said Dr. Lidija Marušic, life sciences investment manager at
Innovacorp, Nova Scotia's early stage venture capital organization, and
member of Appili’s Board of Directors.
“We are thrilled by the strong investor interest in this financing,
which validates Appili’s strategy, science and development programs,”
said Brian Bloom, president of Bloom Burton & Co., a
healthcare-specialized investment bank, and chair of Appili’s Board of
Directors.
About Appili Therapeutics
Appili is dedicated to
identifying, acquiring and advancing novel therapeutics for infectious
disease. The Company has two anti-infective programs, ATI-1501 and
ATI-1503, in its pipeline. ATI-1501, a taste-masked treatment for
anaerobic infections, has been granted orphan drug status by the FDA.
Appili plans to take ATI-1501 into clinical trials in 2017. Appili’s
second product, ATI-1503, is a novel antibiotic with broad potential to
treat deadly Gram-negative infections such as Klebsiella pneumoniae.
These drug-resistant infections have been identified by the U.S. Center
for Disease Control (CDC) as posing the highest threat to human health.
For more information visit www.AppiliTherapeutics.com.