Appili Raises $2.2M In Equity Capital To Develop Its Anti-Infective Pipeline

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Appili Therapeutics Inc. (“Appili”), an anti-infective drug development company, announced today it raised $2,151,000 in its over-subscribed private placement financing. This capital raise included further investments from current investors, including Innovacorp and new investors, including institutional support. Proceeds from the financing will be used to advance its lead product candidate, a taste-masked antibiotic designed to treat anaerobic infections like Clostridium difficile, into clinical trials. In addition, the Company will advance the development of a novel class of antibiotics targeting drug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria and evaluate opportunities to add high potential anti-infective programs to its pipeline.

“We appreciate the support and confidence our investors have in our strategy to build a pipeline of products that fit with our balanced-risk portfolio approach,” said Kevin Sullivan, CEO of Appili Therapeutics. “We continue to seek new programs that complement this balanced-risk approach with a mix of near-term revenue programs along with early stage programs that have the potential to fundamentally change how we treat infectious disease.”

“In a very short period of time, Appili has made significant progress with their strategy to identify and develop improved anti-infective therapies, and we look forward to supporting their upcoming clinical trial,” said Dr. Lidija Marušic, life sciences investment manager at Innovacorp, Nova Scotia's early stage venture capital organization, and member of Appili’s Board of Directors.

“We are thrilled by the strong investor interest in this financing, which validates Appili’s strategy, science and development programs,” said Brian Bloom, president of Bloom Burton & Co., a healthcare-specialized investment bank, and chair of Appili’s Board of Directors.

Appili is dedicated to identifying, acquiring and advancing novel therapeutics for infectious disease. The Company has two anti-infective programs, ATI-1501 and ATI-1503, in its pipeline. ATI-1501, a taste-masked treatment for anaerobic infections, has been granted orphan drug status by the FDA. Appili plans to take ATI-1501 into clinical trials in 2017. Appili’s second product, ATI-1503, is a novel antibiotic with broad potential to treat deadly Gram-negative infections such as Klebsiella pneumoniae. These drug-resistant infections have been identified by the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC) as posing the highest threat to human health. For more information visit www.AppiliTherapeutics.com.