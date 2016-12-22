Option Care, Autoimmune Encephalitis Alliance Sponsor First-of-Kind Epilepsy Treatment Study At Mayo Clinic

DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Option
Care Enterprises, Inc. and the Autoimmune Encephalitis Alliance
(AEA) are co-sponsoring a clinical trial at Mayo Clinic to evaluate
intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) treatment in patients with autoimmune
epilepsy who fail to benefit from standard epilepsy medications.
This study, the first of its kind, builds on Mayo Clinic research
advances identifying new approaches to the diagnosis and treatment of
autoimmune epilepsy.1 Despite the introduction of many new
antiseizure drugs in the last few decades, approximately one-third of
patients with epilepsy have seizures that do not respond to
antiepileptic drugs.2 Many of them are suspected to have
autoimmune epilepsy, one type of autoimmune encephalitis. For these
patients, the implications of a potential alternate treatment approach
are significant.
Autoimmune encephalitis, a severe inflammation of the brain, is an
increasingly recognized condition in which the immune system attacks the
brain, impairing function. It can cause a wide range of symptoms,
including epileptic seizures. While preliminary research suggests IVIG
may be beneficial for those with suspected autoimmune epilepsy, this
will be the first randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial to
rigorously assess whether five weeks of treatment can reduce or stop
seizures and improve cognitive performance in these patients. The study
also will follow patients for a period of one year following IVIG
therapy to evaluate post-treatment response.
Option Care, a leading national provider of home and alternate treatment
site infusion services, is donating its clinical home infusion services
and nursing care for patients participating in the trial. AEA is
committed to recruiting patients. The trial will include a total of 30
patients and the first patients have been enrolled.
“We’re honored to support the first randomized controlled trial for a
promising therapy for patients who have limited options, and we are
equally pleased to work with the Autoimmune Encephalitis Alliance, the
leading U.S.-based patient advocacy organization working on behalf of
this group of patients and their families,” said Gretchen Ayer, Director
of Business Development for the Option Care IG program.
“The life-altering and sometimes tragic consequences faced by patients
with autoimmune encephalitis compel the AE Alliance to find an alternate
treatment for this disease. The AE Alliance is proud to work with Mayo
Clinic and Option Care by providing critical funding to support this
important study,” said John Spencer, executive director of the AE
Alliance. “This is a critical research step toward scientific assessment
of a therapy that early studies suggest holds real promise for patients
with AE.”
Sean J. Pittock, M.D., a neurologist at Mayo Clinic, is one of the
co-authors of ground-breaking 2014 research on autoimmune epilepsy and
will serve as the principal investigator for the trial. Dr. Pittock is
the director of Mayo Clinic's Center for Multiple Sclerosis and
Autoimmune Neurology and the director of the Neuroimmunology Laboratory
at Mayo Clinic.
About Option Care
Option Care Enterprises, Inc. (Option Care) is one of the nation’s
largest and most trusted providers of home and alternate treatment site
infusion services. An industry leader, the company draws on nearly 40
years of clinical care experience to offer patient-centered therapy
management. Option Care’s signature Home Infusion Plus services include
the clinical management of infusion medicines, nursing support and care
coordination. Option Care’s multidisciplinary team of more than 1,800
clinicians – including pharmacists, nurses and dietitians – are able to
provide home infusion service coverage for nearly all patients across
the United States needing treatment for complex and chronic conditions.
Learn more at www.OptionCare.com.
About the Autoimmune Encephalitis Alliance
The Autoimmune Encephalitis Alliance (AEA) improves the lives of
patients with autoimmune encephalitis by promoting collaboration in
clinical and basic research and by creating a community of patients,
families, and caregivers so that no one faces autoimmune encephalitis
alone.
The AE Alliance strives to find a cure for autoimmune encephalitis
through multi-disciplinary, collaborative research, and clinical care.
The AE Alliance is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and all services are free of
charge. For more information visit www.aealliance.org.
1 Toledano M, et al. Utility of an immunotherapy trial in
evaluating patients with presumed autoimmune epilepsy. Neurology.
2014;82:1578.
2 Ruegg S and Panzer, JA. Immune therapy
for pharmacoresistant epilepsy. Neurology. 2014. 82:1572-1573.