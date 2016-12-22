Antibe Therapeutics (ATE.V) Completes Final Closing Of Private Placement Bringing Total Proceeds To $2.7 Million

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (“Antibe” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: ATE)
closed the second and final closing of its previously announced private
placement of units (the “Offering”). The Company raised gross proceeds
of $297,750 in the second closing of the Offering, bringing the total
gross proceeds of the Offering up to $2,724,495 including the first
closing announced on December 16, 2016. Net proceeds from the Offering
will be used for clinical development and for general corporate purposes.
In the second closing of the Offering, 1,985,000 units (the “Units”)
were sold at a price of $0.15 per Unit, each Unit comprised of one
Common Share of the Corporation and one-half of one Common Share
purchase warrant (“Warrant”) with each whole Warrant entitling the
holder to purchase an additional Common Share (“Warrant Share”) at a
price of $0.22 per Warrant Share until December 21, 2018. Dominick Inc.
acted as agent on the brokered private placement component.
In connection with the Offering, Dominick (including selling group
members) received a cash commission equal to $24,773 and 165,150
broker warrants (the “Broker Warrants”). Each Broker Warrant will
entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.15 per
share until June 21, 2018.
The total non-brokered portion of the Offering comprised of 150,000
units for gross proceeds of $22,500.
The securities issued are subject to a four-month statutory hold period
and a TSX Venture Exchange hold period, each expiring on April 22, 2017.
The Offering is subject to TSX Venture Exchange final approval.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider
(as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange)
accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This press release is for informational purposes only and does not
constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of
the securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which
such an offer or solicitation is unlawful. The securities have not been
and will not be registered under the United Sates Securities Act of
1933, as amended, (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities
laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States except
pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the
registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable
state laws. No public offering of securities will be made in the United
States.
About Antibe Therapeutics Inc.
Antibe develops safer medicines for pain and inflammation. Antibe’s
technology involves linking a hydrogen sulfide-releasing molecule to an
existing drug to produce a patented, improved medicine. Antibe’s lead
drug ATB-346 targets the global need for a safer, non-addictive drug for
chronic pain and inflammation. ATB-352, the second drug in Antibe’s
pipeline, targets the urgent global need for a non-addictive analgesic
for treating severe acute pain, while ATB-340 is a GI-safe derivative of
aspirin. www.antibethera.com.
Antibe’s subsidiary, Citagenix Inc. (“Citagenix”), is a leader in the
sales and marketing of tissue regenerative products servicing the
orthopedic and dental marketplaces. Since its inception in 1997,
Citagenix has become an important source of knowledge and experience for
bone regeneration in the Canadian medical device industry. Citagenix is
active in 15 countries, operating in Canada through its direct sales
teams, and internationally via a network of distributor partnerships. www.citagenix.com.
Forward Looking Information
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements, which may
include, but are not limited to, the completion of further closings of
the Offering, financing transactions, the completion of monetization
events, the execution of clinical trials, and the licensing and
development of drugs and medical devices. Any statements contained
herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be
forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions "will",
"anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend",
"propose" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve
known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those
expressed or implied in this news release. Factors that could cause
actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in this news
release include, but are not limited to, failure to obtain TSX Venture
Exchange approval for the transactions described herein, its ability to
conclude partnering or other relationships with pharmaceutical
companies, and risks associated with drug and medical device development
generally. Antibe Therapeutics Inc. assumes no obligation to update the
forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results
could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements
except as required by applicable law.