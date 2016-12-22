Ligand (LGND) Enters Commercial License And Supply Agreements For Captisol-Enabled Trametinib

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) announces it
has entered into global license and supply agreements with Novartis for
the development and commercialization of a Captisol-enabled oral liquid
formulation of trametinib, a kinase inhibitor currently indicated as a
single agent or in combination with dabrafenib, for the treatment of
patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with BRAF V600
mutation. Under the terms of the license, Ligand will be eligible to
receive a license fee, royalties on future net sales, and revenue from
Captisol material sales. Novartis will be responsible for all costs
related to the program.
“This represents an expansion of our relationship with Novartis as they
develop an oral liquid formulation potential treatment option”
“This represents an expansion of our relationship with Novartis as they
develop an oral liquid formulation potential treatment option,”
commented John Higgins, Chief Executive Officer of Ligand. “This
transaction continues to show the ability of Captisol to address unmet
solubility and other formulation issues facing the industry.”
About Captisol®
Captisol is a patent-protected, chemically modified cyclodextrin with a
structure designed to optimize the solubility and stability of drugs.
Captisol was invented and initially developed by scientists in the
laboratories of Dr. Valentino Stella at the University of Kansas’
Higuchi Biosciences Center for specific use in drug development and
formulation. This unique technology has enabled several FDA-approved
products, including Amgen’s Kyprolis®, Baxter International’s
Nexterone® and Spectrum’s EVOMELA®. There are more
than 40 Captisol-enabled products currently in various stages of
development.
About Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Ligand is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing or acquiring
technologies that help pharmaceutical companies discover and develop
medicines. Our business model creates value for stockholders by
providing a diversified portfolio of biotech and pharmaceutical product
revenue streams that are supported by an efficient and low corporate
cost structure. Our goal is to offer investors an opportunity to
participate in the promise of the biotech industry in a profitable,
diversified and lower-risk business than a typical biotech company. Our
business model is based on doing what we do best: drug discovery,
early-stage drug development, product reformulation and partnering. We
partner with other pharmaceutical companies to leverage what they do
best (late-stage development, regulatory management and
commercialization) to ultimately generate our revenue. Ligand’s Captisol®
platform technology is a patent-protected, chemically modified
cyclodextrin with a structure designed to optimize the solubility and
stability of drugs. OmniAb® is a patent-protected transgenic
animal platform used in the discovery of fully human mono-and bispecific
therapeutic antibodies. Ligand has established multiple alliances,
licenses and other business relationships with the world's leading
pharmaceutical companies including Novartis, Amgen, Merck, Pfizer,
Celgene, Gilead, Janssen, Baxter International and Eli Lilly.
Follow Ligand on Twitter @Ligand_LGND.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements by Ligand that
involve risks and uncertainties and reflect Ligand's judgment as of the
date of this release. These include statements regarding clinical
development of Captisol-enabled trametinib, the possibility of
regulatory approval for a pediatric indication, commercial success,
efficacy, potency, competitiveness and the strength of Ligand's product
portfolio. Actual events or results may differ from our expectations.
For example, there can be no assurance that Captisol-enabled trametinib
will progress through clinical development or receive required
regulatory approvals within the expected timelines or at all, that
further clinical trials will confirm any safety or other characteristics
or profile, that there will be a market of any size for Captisol-enabled
trametinib or that Captisol-enabled trametinib will be beneficial to
patients or successfully marketed. The failure to meet expectations with
respect to any of the foregoing matters may reduce Ligand's stock price.
Additional information concerning these and other important risk factors
affecting Ligand can be found in Ligand's prior press releases available
at www.ligand.com
as well as in Ligand's public periodic filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov.
Ligand disclaims any intent or obligation to update these
forward-looking statements beyond the date of this press release, except
as required by law. This caution is made under the safe harbor
provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.